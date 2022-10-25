Back to the future – Vox

This edition of The Highlight is a thought experiment: What if some of the solutions to our most urgent challenges, from climate change to public health crises, could be found by reimagining old concepts and outmoded technology? The future is closer than we think — we just need to rethink what we already know, whether that’s the meat we consume, the office spaces we haven’t returned to, or the batteries powering the electric vehicle revolution.
Our buildings are making us sick
Here’s how to fix them — and what’s getting in the way.
By Keren Landman
Inside the fantastical, pragmatic quest to make “hybrid” meat
Hybrid cars gave way to electric vehicles. Could “hybrid meat” do the same for beef and pork?
By Kenny Torrella
Under the hood of the electric vehicle revolution
In the EV era, old automakers are learning new tricks.
By Rebecca Heilweil
The end of a battery’s life matters as much as its beginning
Americans are terrible at recycling. Electric cars are a chance to change that.
By Rebecca Leber
The wasted potential of garbage dumps
Toxic landfills are emblems of environmental injustice across the US. Clean energy can remake them.
By Neel Dhanesha
The future of the office is a lab
What’s going to happen to the office space we no longer need?
By Rani Molla
