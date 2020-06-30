IDLC affirms 35pc money profit at its 35th AGM

IDLC Finance Limited has affirmed 35 percent money profit for its investors for 2019 at its 35th Annual General Meeting.

It held the AGM for all intents and purposes on Saturday by utilizing computerized stage in consistence with the orders set by Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission, the firm said in an announcement.

The announcement depicted the money profit as a “vigorous accomplishment against the market pattern and the common pandemic difficulty”.

Toward the finish of 2019, the IDLC Group’s all out credit book expanded by 10 percent to Tk 92.35 billion with a 5-year Cumulative Average Growth Rate of 14.43 percent and a NPL proportion of just 3.07 percent in 2019 where the market normal is in twofold digits.

“Our dedication on quality portfolio development has empowered us to accomplish this,” IDLC said.

Md Jobair Rahman Khan, Group Company Secretary, invited all the investors and different members.

Aziz Al Mahmood, administrator, IDLC Finance Limited, and every single other chief – Atiqur Rahman, Md Abdul Wadud, Mahia Juned, Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman, Md Kamrul Hassan, Syed Shahriyar Ahsan, autonomous executives Niaz Habib and Matiul Islam Nowshad, were likewise present.

What’s more, the CEO and Managing Director Arif Khan and the Chief Financial Officer Masud Karim Majumder, among others, joined the gathering.