Disneyland worker associations to challenge reviving park

The Coalition of Resort Labor Unions (CRLU), which speaks to around 17,000 assistance laborers from many associations of the Disneyland resort, is facilitating an occasion called “Disney Caravan For Safety!” on Saturday before the recreation center in Anaheim, California.

A week ago, CRLU sent a letter to California Gov. Gavin Newsom soliciting to defer the reviving from the recreation center because of wellbeing concerns.

On Wednesday, Disney said they are postponing the staged reviving of Disneyland and Disney California Adventure yet didn’t declare another reviving date.

“In spite of the fact that arrangements between the Coalition of Resort Labor Unions and the organization are continuous, Disney has not yet consented to conditions the CRLU is proposing, for example, testing,” CRLU said in a news discharge.

Notwithstanding normal testing, CRLU is likewise requesting higher staffing levels to oblige profound cleaning necessities.