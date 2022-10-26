Delegating for Success – Small Business Show 372 – Business Brain

You can’t do it all. As Small Business owners, we may have started out taking on every role and doing all the work but the only way we can build a successful business is to create teams and delegate tasks.

Join your hosts Dave Hamilton and Shannon Jean as they discuss the importance of delegating and how to use it as one of your Small Business Superpowers.

00:00:00 Small Business Show #372 for Wednesday, March 23, 2022

00:01:53 Beware Falling in Love with Titles

00:15:20 Time to Delegate! The E-Myth Get Comfortable Giving Up Control​​ Think like a boss Think like a pilot! People want trust and autonomy What job do you want next?

00:33:38 Autonomy creates opportunity “It’s not important that you have the answer, it’s important that you know where to find the answer.” – Mark King, President of Taco Bell There’s no growth without delegating

00:39:10 SBS 372 Outtro

