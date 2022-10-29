Learning Quickly, Gamification, Iteration, and Mastery – Business Brain 403 – Business Brain

What is the single most powerful skill you can develop? According to Dickie Bush, it’s learning quickly. Join us on this episode of Business Brain as we dive into Mr. Bush’s framework for learning quickly by seeing everything as a game, starting to play immediately, and then iterating as you make mistakes.
Will this method lead to mastery and success? Join your hosts, Shannon Jean and Dave Hamilton, to hear their take on the concept.
