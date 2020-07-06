Gloria Jeans Coffees, BFC join Evaly in food conveyance

Gloria Jeans Coffees and chain seared chicken establishment BFC have joined Evaly to convey food to individuals’ doorstep. All food from these two natural ways of life would now be able to be requested by means of Evaly’s e-Food’s Express Shop.

Clients can arrange food from three parts of Gloria Jeans Coffees, Evaly, an online commercial center, said in an announcement on Saturday. Evaly will flexibly food requested from Gulshan-1 and 2 branches for Gulshan zone and Dhanmondi branch for Dhanmondi zone.

Evaly has consented to isolate arrangements with Navana Foods, a Bangladesh franchisee of Australia-based chain shop Gloria Jeans Coffees, and BFC. Evaly will convey food to food darlings from 17 parts of BFC over the capital.

“Individuals should remain at home however much as could be expected right now. In any case, the way of life of taking nourishments inside and out in the group of food-adoring Bengalis is likewise a significant methods for diversion,” Shamima Nasrin, administrator of Evaly, said.

“Evaly is endeavoring to offer that assistance to the clients through a contactless food conveyance by guaranteeing appropriate medicinal services.”