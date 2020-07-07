Bangladeshi youth respected with ‘The Diana Award’

A Bangladeshi youngster was respected with ‘The Diana Award’ for going well beyond in his day by day life to make and continue positive change in the public eye.

Rafiul Haque, 23, from Bangladesh has been perceived with the most noteworthy honor a youngster can accomplish for social activity or philanthropic endeavors ‘The Diana Award’, said an official statement from JAAGO Foundation on Thursday.

Set up in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, the honor is given out by the cause of a similar name and has the help of both her children, The Duke of Cambridge and The Duke of Sussex.

Rafiul has been roused to help his local networks in Bangladesh which drove him to chip in for the JAAGO Foundation.

Proceeding with his work by giving training to oppressed kids, Rafiul drove various battles causing to notice water contamination, eco-accommodating transportation and the issue of monetarily distraught youth at the network level.

Among the most remarkable was the ‘Support A Child’ crusade, where he figured out how to sort out 150 support guardians to help finance oppressed youngsters’ entrance to instruction while likewise bringing $40,000 up in one year.

Tessy Ojo, CEO of The Diana Award, stated, “We compliment all our new Diana Award beneficiaries who are changemakers for their age.”

For more than 20 years, The Diana Award has esteemed and put resources into youngsters urging them to keep on rolling out positive improvements in their networks and lives of others.

The current year’s Diana Award Recipients speak to the absolute most helpful youngsters from over the UK and around the globe.

These uncommon youngsters have shown their capacity to motivate and assemble new ages to serve their networks and make dependable change on a worldwide scale.