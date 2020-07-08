Diplomat Kalam will be examined if Kuwait brings claim against him, says serve

Bangladesh will open an examination against Ambassador SM Abul Kalam if Kuwait acquires any claim against him a case that accuses MP Shahid Islam of human dealing and illegal tax avoidance.

“How about we take a gander at the grumblings first. An examination will be propelled if these objections show up obvious,” Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said on Tuesday.

Laxmipur-2 MP Shahid was captured on charges of human dealing and tax evasion in Kuwait on Jun 8. Examiners brought charges against Shahid subsequent to hearing declarations of five Bangladeshi specialists. They professed to have paid up to 3,000 dinars in return for being brought to Kuwait. They were additionally paying yearly entireties to reestablish their residency visas.

Shahid Islam, nicknamed Papul, was sent to Kuwait’s focal jail for 21 days after cross examinations of 17 days.

Kuwait had before solidified the financial balances of Shahid and his organization following his capture. Shahid holds around 5,000,000 Kuwaiti dinars, or Tk 1.38 billion, in those records.

After the charges against Shahid became known, a few media reports referenced his supposed connects to Ambassador Kalam. Priest Momen stated: “We have perused the reports. The grievances are being distributed.”

Kalam’s authoritative arrangement closes this month and he will fly back to Bangladesh, Momen said.

“We have concluded the following envoy for Kuwait,” he included.

Kalam, an Awami League pioneer and agent from Chattogram, was designated as the envoy to the Middle Eastern nation in 2016. Preceding his strategic task, he was the then VP of the Awami League’s Chattogram South unit and furthermore filled in as the leader of Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

‘NO NEW INFORMATION’ ON SHAHID

Albeit a month has passed by since the capture of MP Shahid, the Kuwaiti government was at this point to authoritatively convey any data to Bangladesh, the outside priest said.

“After hearing the news [Shahid’s arrest], we requested that our envoy give data – the Kuwaiti government’s adaptation of why he was captured,” Momen said.

“It’s been seven days from that point forward and he is yet to give us anything,” he included.

The clergyman, notwithstanding, called attention to that the pandemic lockdown in Kuwait caused the hold-up.

“We sent orders that on the off chance that he [MP Shahid] or his group needs our consular administrations, we will give it. This is a standing request and is relevant to everybody.”

The remote clergyman at that point raised the administration’s position on human dealing and tax evasion.

“This is extremely discouraging – all the more so in light of the fact that such a protest has been brought against a Bangladeshi MP abroad, in Kuwait, when we are investing such a great amount of energy into forestalling dealing,” Momen said.

“The Kuwait media referenced two wrongdoings – dealing and illegal tax avoidance. In any case, the Kuwait government is yet to reveal to us something authoritatively.”

Momen proceeded to state: “He didn’t take any administration visa with him. He’s been working together there for a long time. He is the CEO and overseeing executive of an organization there.”