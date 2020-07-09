Bangladesh intends to select another 2,000 doctors through uncommon BCS test

The wellbeing service has proposed to hold an extraordinary BCS assessment on a crisis reason for the enlistment of another 2,000 doctors to handle the coronavirus emergency.

The Health Services Division has sent a proposition to the policy implementation service in such manner. Whenever endorsed by the head administrator, the Public Service Commission will give a unique BCS notice.

The 39th unique BCS assessment was held distinctly to delegate specialists. Upwards of 4,542 were delegated as aide specialists and 250 as right hand dental specialists through the test.

Another 8,107 didn’t get any suggestion for enrollment as there were no vacant posts. Among them, 2,000 were later named as right hand specialists on May 4.

On Jun 22, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said the administration intended to enlist another 2,000 specialists to manage the rising COVID-19 diseases the nation over.

Government medical clinics have been set up to manage the coronavirus emergency, as per the proposition sent by the Health Services Division. Bashundhara Convention Center and a market of Dhaka North City Corporation have been changed over into segregation focuses, it said.

Private clinical school medical clinics and private centers that can treat the infection are being planned the nation over.