Bangladesh names Shaheen Iqbal as new Navy boss

The administration has delegated Rear Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal as the head of Bangladesh Navy by elevating him to the position of bad habit chief of naval operations.

His arrangement will be successful for a long time from Jul 25, the legislature said in a notification on Saturday.

Iqbal is succeeding Admiral AMMM Aurangzeb Chowdhury who is resigning in the not so distant future.

The new Navy boss worked his way through Bangladesh Naval Academy and was charged in the Executive Branch in 1982 in the wake of joining the Navy as an official cadet in 1980, as indicated by the Bangladesh Navy site.

The legislature named him collaborator head of the maritime staff for activities in 2019.

In his long maritime vocation, Iqbal told different kinds of maritime boats: frigate, seaward watch vessel, enormous watch art and quick assault create.

He likewise told two significant shore foundations of Bangladesh Navy – BNS Titumir and School of Maritime Warfare and Tactics.

The official served the National Security Intelligence as an executive for a long time from January 2011.

He expected the obligations of Commodore Commanding Khulna in February 2013 and finished his residency in January 2015.

He likewise filled in as staff official activities of Commodore Commanding BN Flotilla.

Iqbal was a “Blue Flag” conveyor as an individual from the UN Guard Contingent in Iraq from November 1997 to February 1999.

During his administration profession, Iqbal went to different courses at home and abroad. He had practical experience in hostile to submarine fighting from India. He finished Officers’ Weapon Course in the School of Infantry and Tactics, International Surface Warfare Course in the US, and Combined Force Maritime Component Commander Flag Officers Course at Hawaii in the US.

He moved on from the Naval Staff College in the US. He finished the Armed Forces War Course and the National Defense Course in the National Defense College.

Other than the US and India, he visited the UK, France, Singapore, Malaysia, UAE, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Hong Kong, China, Nepal and Australia.