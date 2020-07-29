Cyber security competition held at JU

JU correspondent

The Cyber Crime Awareness and Networking Society (CAN Society) of Jahangirnagr University (JU) has organized a research-based competition to increase the cyber security involving knowledge among the students.

The competition titled “Reve Antivirus presents Cyber Quest 2020” was held on July 09 to July 27 with the association 66 participants of both first and second year students of JU divided into 22 teams.

After completing a month long competition, top 3 teams were awarded by certificates, prize money, Cocoalab Chocolate coupon & Reve Antivirus total Security Licences for maximum 3 years. The award has been handed over by the founder of CAN Society Md. Shariare Islam at the grand finale held on July 27.

Prof. Dr Mesbahuddin Sarker and Assistant professor K.M Akkas Ali of Institute of Information Technology (IIT), Ibnul Karim Rupen, deputy general manager marketing of Reve Antivirus, Tajim Md Niamat Ullah Akhund, lecturer, Daffodil University and Sayma Tasneem Hira, CEO at Nupu IT & Head of Marketing at Cocoalab Chocolate were present during the grand finale of the competition.

When speaking about the aim of organizing such competition, founder president of the organization Md. Shariare Islam said, “CAN Society has arranged an online research competition based on the present State of cyber-crime of Bangladesh to create awareness about cyber security. It also helps the people to maximize their data security by finding the solution to mitigate cyber-crime in our country. We believe, awareness is the first step to mitigate the risk of cyber-crime.”