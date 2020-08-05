Govt to set up the travel industry information focus in all divisions: Mahbub

State Minister for common avionics and the travel industry M Mahbub Ali said the administration will arrangement the travel industry data focus in every division to give all pertinent data with respect to vacation spots, local escorts, transportation and facilities to the sightseers.

He additionally trained the Bangladesh Tourism Board (BTB) to shape units at various zones to screen the board exercises of traveler goals and attractions at those individual territories.

The state serve was talking at a virtual workshop with various nearby the travel industry partners of Lakhsmipur locale.

The BTB composed the workshop as a major aspect of its progressing activity to hold such occasion for every one of 64 regions including neighborhood partners for guaranteeing investment of all in detailing of ‘The travel industry Master Plan’.

During the workshop, the state serve said that the BTB would step up to the plate and create riverine the travel industry in Lakhsmipur area using the waterway and cannel web of the region.

He likewise encouraged the region organization to create the travel industry offices at islands and islets of the locale keeping the feasible advancement objectives (SDGs) in the wanting to pull in more vacationers at the area.

He likewise applauded the region organization to turn the Lakshmipur Dalal Bazar ‘Jamindar Bari (primitive ruler castle)’ into a vacation spot in the wake of redesigning it with help of the BTB.

He additionally asked the region organization to be careful to shield noteworthy and archeological locales from the land grabbers.

BTB’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jabed Ahmed additionally talked at the workshop, led by Lakhshmipur delegate region official Anjan Chandra Pal.