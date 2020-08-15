Bayern disaster among Barcelona’s most noticeably awful five thrashings

The 8-2 drubbing by Bayern Munich in their Champions League quarter-last on Friday was one of Barcelona’s most noticeably awful five thrashings in a solitary match.

SEVILLA 11 BARCELONA 1 (La Liga, 1940)

Barcelona took a tenth moment lead just to self-destruct as Sevilla scored every one of their objectives over the course of about 60 minutes, between the 23rd and 83rd minutes to perpetrate the heaviest annihilation on Barcelona in any opposition.

Strangely, Barcelona completed fourth in the 1940-41 La Liga season, in front of Sevilla who were fifth.

Genuine MADRID 8 BARCELONA 2 (La Liga, 1935)

Fernando Sanudo piled on four objectives for Real Madrid, the most a solitary player has ever scored when the different sides met, while Jaime Lazcano included a cap stunt.

Regueiro contributed with another as Real commended the greatest success either side has asserted when playing each other in any opposition.

BAYERN MUNICH 8 BARCELONA 2 (Champions League quarter-last, 2020)

Barcelona’s heaviest annihilation in European rivalry in a solitary match didn’t look on the cards when David Alaba’s own objective offset Thomas Mueller’s fourth-minute opener for Bayern in their Champions League last-eight conflict in Lisbon.

Be that as it may, Barcelona’s maturing side were destroyed by a bubbly Bayern who scored nearly freely after Croatia winger Ivan Perisic reestablished their lead.

The German heroes drove 4-1 at halftime and after Luis Suarez had pulled one back, they overran the Catalan side as substitute Philippe Coutinho, on credit at Bayern from Barcelona, scored two late objectives.

The match looked somewhat like Bayern’s 7-0 total defeat of Barcelona in the 2013 Champions League semi-last, when the German side won the primary leg at home 4-0 followed by a 3-0 triumph at the Nou Camp.

LIVERPOOL 4 BARCELONA 0 (Champions League 2019 semi-last)

Barcelona looked ready to arrive at the last of Europe’s chief club rivalry in the wake of winning the main leg at home 3-0 just to endure a shocking converse at Anfield in the arrival apparatus.

Liverpool, who were missing productive advances Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino in the arrival leg, delivered a fabulous exhibition thundered on by an intense home group.

Striker Divock Origi gave Liverpool a seventh-minute lead on the night and finished the vital rebound in the 79th after substitute Georginio Wijnaldum scored a quickfire support from the get-go in the subsequent half.

Air conditioning MILAN 4 BARCELONA 0 (Champions League last 1994)

Bragging the preferences Brazil striker Romario, Dutch protector Ronald Koeman and midfielder Pep Guardiola who proceeded to turn into the club’s trophy-loaded mentor, Barcelona headed into the last as top picks against the Italian side.

Yet, AC Milan staggered their adversaries with deadly counter-assaulting which came about in forward Daniele Massaro terminating them into a 2-0 first-half lead.

Montenegrin Dejan Savicevic viably killed the match as a challenge with a brilliant heave from the edge of the region in the 47th moment before France implementer Marcel Desailly put the what tops off an already good thing in the 58th.