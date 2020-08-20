Finishing Unfinished Agenda and Meeting New Challenges

Sheik Hasina returned when the idea of Bangladesh has been covered where it counts the earth and the history by and large deleted. The Awami League which drove the Liberation War to triumph was wrecked with factionalism and floating like a boat without a skipper in the profound sea.

In such a dreary and baffling circumstance when there was murkiness all around, Sheik Hasina who was then just 33 years of age took up the administration of the Awami League. It was an incredible accomplishment of fearlessness and boldness on her part.

She demonstrated herself to be the gutsy little girl of a brave dad, Bangabandhu Sheik Mujibur Rahman. From that point on, she under ceaseless interests and consistent dangers and incalculable endeavors on her life kept on driving the Awami League, the nation and its kin to restore the lost standards of the Liberation War, liberating the nation from the way of life of exemption by holding preliminaries under the current lawful arrangement of the nation and giving the blamed the ideal for self-preservation in the Bangabandhu murder case. Toward the end, the Session Court articulated its judgment with the arrangement of enticement to the higher courts.

The High Court Division heard the intrigue and articulated its judgment, maintaining the decision of the preliminary court (Session Court) with minor changes. Be that as it may, the legitimate system couldn’t be finished by holding claim hearings at the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh as the new BNP-Jamaat drove government (2001-2006), at that point in power, didn’t intentionally show any drive to name the necessary number of judges to hear the intrigue and complete the procedure of the preliminary. The strategy of refusal of equity proceeded in the nation.

The AL again came back to control in 2008 and finished the preliminary procedure of the Bangabandhu murder case. Since autonomy, the preliminaries of the war lawbreakers of the Liberation War couldn’t be held for one guise or the other.

Sheik Hasina in the wake of accepting again the workplace of the Prime Minister on January 6 out of 2009, moved to establish the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) for the preliminary of violations against mankind done during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971. The preliminaries of the war crooks began keeping up global guidelines and standards. A considerable lot of those have been finished and some others are going on.

In 2018, fourteen years after the dangerous August 21 explosive assault on an Awami League rally, a Dhaka court articulated its decision maintaining the standard of rule of law and disregarding endlessly the way of life of exemption. A couple of years back, the psychological militants turned out to be very dynamic in the nation.

In any case, the pace and extent of fear based oppressor assaults in Bangladesh kept on declining lately. Here it should be referenced that the legislature of Bangladesh seeks after a ‘zero-resilience’ strategy toward psychological oppression and the utilization of its domain as a fear based oppressor place of refuge.

As referenced before, the ill-conceived military systems made various changes in the Constitution and changed its essential and libertarian character. Through the fifteenth Amendment to the Constitution, Hasina government attempted to bring back a portion of those unique arrangements just as certain progressions of noteworthy nature in the Constitution. The Fifteenth Amendment was passed on 30 June 2011.

It rejected the arrangement of Caretaker Government and furthermore made changes to the Constitution that remembered increment for the quantity of ladies save seats to 50 from existing 45; after the article 7 it embedded articles 7(a) and 7(b) in an offer to end takeover of intensity through extra-sacred methods; reestablished secularism and opportunity of religion; joined patriotism, communism, vote based system and secularism as the central standards of the state strategy and recognized Sheik Mujibur Rahman as the Father of the Nation.

In the monetary front, no one debates the financial achievements of Sheik Hasina’s administration. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) positioned Bangladesh as the quickest developing economy in the Asia-Pacific locale, outperforming China, Vietnam and India.

A report of the World Economic Forum anticipated that moved by a powerful assembling part and a colossal blast in framework, Bangladesh has set an objective of turning into a created country by 2041 to correspond with the platinum celebration of its freedom.

Indeed, the most recent decade has seen extraordinary monetary development in Bangladesh, regularly portrayed as a scatterbrain because of long stretches of financial staleness under the military or military-supported systems. It is currently settled upon even by the pundits that a consistent development pace of 7% in the previous decade has pushed Bangladesh closer to procuring the status of a center salary nation.

In 1996, when Sheik Hasina first came to control and broke the imposing business model in the media communications industry, introducing rivalry between organizations. As a conspicuous result, it has helped portable monetary administrations to thrive in the nation guaranteeing more noteworthy openness for the individuals and complex increment in government income from the division.

The administration of Sheik Hasina has additionally opened up numerous parts to the private division, including wellbeing, banking, advanced education, TV and even fare handling and monetary zones.

Simultaneously, her legislature has significantly augmented and extended government assistance projects to lift the least fortunate and most dismissed area of the populace and expanded sponsorships for other critical components of the economy, for example, agribusiness.

Many have referenced that the absolute most unequivocal factor behind Bangladesh’s staggering triumphs, particularly in the financial area, is that Sheik Hasina as the Prime Minister and the pioneer of the nation has been effective in implanting a feeling of trust in the mind of the individuals that with coordinated endeavors individuals can conquer any or all chances.

The best glaring case of this demeanor is the choice made by her administration to build the Padma Bridge with own reserve.

Because of continued quickened monetary development, the nation’s neediness rate has diminished strongly. This has been perceived by various universal organizations.

As indicated by the World Bank, Bangladesh’s neediness rate tumbled from 82% in 1972, to 18.5% in 2010, to 13.8% in 2016, and underneath 9% in 2018, as estimated by the level of individuals living beneath the universal extraordinary destitution line.

It is conceived that dependent on the current pace of neediness decrease, Bangladesh will have the option to wipe out extraordinary destitution by 2021. The nation is headed to turning into the primary South Asian country to accomplish that accomplishment.

In the zone of social turn of events, Bangladesh’s examples of overcoming adversity are obviously superior to different nations in South Asia. Sex equality, wellbeing net for the minimized, school enrolment (especially of young ladies), water, disinfection and wellbeing administrations for all including country zones are a portion of the significant territories where Bangladesh has gained noteworthy ground.

As for environmental change, Bangladesh is one of the cutting edge states presented to a wide range of negative effects. As of late, it has taken various activities for alleviation and variation. As for relief and transformation, Bangladesh has risen as a worldwide pioneer and an excellent case for different nations to follow. Bangladesh is perhaps the biggest supporter of UN peacekeeping activities. As of December 2017, there were 7,246 Bangladeshi soldiers and police work force in 10 missions around the globe.

The biased arrangements of the Myanmar government against the Rohingya in the province of Rakhine have constrained Rohingyas to escape their country beginning from the last part of the 1970s.

There are by and by 1.1 million Rohingya exiles in Bangladesh. In spite of numerous issues, for example, the accessibility of restricted assets, Bangladesh has broadened its full scale help and collaboration even with this philanthropic emergency.

In every one of these years, Bangladesh has additionally made amazing advances in different games. She is currently one of the test playing cricketing countries of the world and has equipped for each and every Cricket World cup held since 1999. Close by men, young ladies are additionally winning numerous trophies for Bangladesh in various games.

Here it must be referenced that the establishing father Bangabandhu Sheik Mujibur Rahman set the movement and guzzled the soul of accomplishment even among the customary residents.

Presently, the individuals have a dream to figure it out. It has developed as a good example for other people. Presently, the very name Bangladesh has become a brand to signify accomplishment under all chances.

Under outrageous conditions, Sheik Hasina needed to take up the light lit by her dad, Bangabandhu. Under her administration, individuals of Bangladesh again accomplished majority rule government and rule of law. Bangladesh earned the pride of a lower center salary nation. The nation made huge progress in financial fronts during her residency.

In 1996-2001 terms, Sheik Hasina’s administration accomplished commendable achievements in numerous fields. She additionally presented helpful program for ranchers and social wellbeing nets for the bothered, landless and denied individuals.

These incorporate remittances for upset ladies, widows, incapacitated and political dissidents; Ashrayan for the destitute and “One house-One ranch” conspire.

Sheik Hasina’s administration’s accomplishments included expanded force creation limit, rise of 5 crore individuals to center salary gathering; conveyance of free reading material among the understudies up to auxiliary level, appropriation of agri-cards and degree to open financial balances with Tk 10 just for ranchers.

Presently the entire world incorporating Bangladesh is trapped in a lethal pandemic brought about by the Covid-19 Virus. Bangladesh like numerous different nations likewise turned to embracing the lockdown technique to contain the spread of the infection and spare the life of the individuals. Because of lockdown everythin