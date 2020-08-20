Bangabandhu: The harbinger of fellowship among Bangladesh and China

Sheik Mujibur Rahman with previous Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai at Dhaka Stadium in 1957. Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy is likewise next to them

Today denotes the National Mourning Day of Bangladesh. On this day in 1975, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheik Mujibur Rahman and the vast majority of his relatives were killed by a gathering of disappointed armed force officials.

On this grave event, the legislature and individuals of China pay rich recognition for the memory of the best Bengali ever.

Bangabandhu is constantly respected in China for his commitments to planting the seed of companionship between the two countries. History affirms that Chinese late Premier Zhou Enlai visited Bangladesh twice during the 1950s and 1960s and Bangabandhu additionally visited China twice in 1952 and 1957.

Director Mao Zedong and Chinese individuals energetically got Sheik Mujib in China. Through their visits, the extraordinary pioneers of our countries seeded the fellowship between the Chinese and the Bengali countries some time before the conciliatory ties were officially settled.

The memorable companionship has now developed into a mammoth tree with profound roots and rich natural products. Individuals of the two nations are procuring profits of good ties.

The collection of memoirs of Bangabandhu named The New China from my perspective (Amar Dekha Naya Chin) has truly hypnotized me attributable to the way that the personal history has effectively reported the genuine substance of China.

The extraordinary pioneer has additionally put the signs of his visionary psyche and farsightedness in the life account.

As an extraordinary legislator, Sheik Mujib could comprehend the importance and generosity of the unrest in China drove by the Communist Party.

With his farsightedness, the charming pioneer anticipated the most splendid eventual fate of the recently settled the People’s Republic of China. This is extremely marvelous that China has just strolled far demonstrating the prognosticating of Bangabandhu, written in the collection of memoirs, right.

Bangabandhu had composed that he had genuinely been content with the advancement of China. China had accomplished its improvement through initiative as well as with the dedicated of its overall laborers. The nation had separate clinics for laborers. They appreciated clinical leave with installments.

The visionary chief has drawn a decent examination between the states of ranchers of recent Pakistan and China. Sheik Mujib has put down that ranchers of his nation don’t get even their creation expenses of jute.

In any case, brokers gain immense cash selling jute at more significant expenses. Despite what might be expected, China has built up a reasonable framework that has guaranteed Chinese ranchers meet their day by day needs well by selling jute.

During his China visit, the youthful Bengali pioneer could understand the requirement for evacuating debasement from each layer of society to build up a nation. In this manner, he has composed that defilement resembles the disease of society. On the off chance that it can once enter society, it’s really hard to dispose of the defilement.

I have been overpowered by how Bangabandhu has gotten a frivolous issue like the pay scopes of China and Pakistan in a noteworthy manner. He has referenced that Chairman Mao gets the most significant compensation in China.

As the pioneer of approximately 600 million individuals, he gets just Tk. 500 month to month, while the most reduced paid representatives get just Tk. 50 per month.

The Chinese government does everything with the goal that they can run their families at Tk. 50. In actuality, the Pakistani president gets the most significant pay of Tk. 12,000 while the most reduced paid workers get Tk. 20-25. In any case, item costs are not steady in Pakistani markets.

In an offer to depict genuine China, Bangabandhu has referenced that there was no real estate parcel left uncultivated in China. Indeed, even the pools and stores other than the railroad streets are likewise developed.

The Father of the Nation has likewise composed that numerous streets are worked by the investment of local people as the Chinese government needs more assets. Individuals believe in the legislature and they think these are their own work.

Bangabandhu has seen that the Chinese individuals have no pomposity and are neighborly. They are available to become a close acquaintence with everybody. Every one of them think the state is theirs and they need to fabricate it. The undisputed pioneer has put down that just in three years, the instruction arrangement of China has seen a progressive change.

The framework no longer makes assistants like the Pakistani training framework. China has included agribusiness, industry, building and specialized instruction in its framework.

Sheik Mujib has demonstrated his guts as a judicious pioneer by bringing up that each nation has its own advantaged class. Rich zamindars are, for instance, an advantaged class in Pakistan, and industrialists in different nations. However, youngsters are the main favored class in China. They get various open doors from the legislature.

All families are mentioned to send their kids to class and give them a fixed measure of food and garments. The individuals who can’t manage the cost of them illuminate the administration to get help for the youngsters.

This is the manner by which China is building another class of human. You can envision that following 15 to 20 years when the youngsters will grow up and work for China where the nation will reach.

During his short visit, the improvement of sexual orientation correspondence in China has likewise not avoided his consideration. Bangabandhu has noticed that people truly appreciate equivalent rights.

They similarly work for the nation and win for themselves. They are not reliant upon one another and get a similar regard in the public arena.

This is the way Bangabandhu has complimented China in his personal history. We, government and individuals of China, are extremely appreciative to the consistent pioneer of the Bengali country for his comprehension of the unselfishness of the Chinese insurgency even in its maturing period and making trustworthy forecasts about a more promising time to come for our nation.

We recollect the incredible, alluring, and by-conceived pioneer on his affliction day with due regard and nobility.

Along a similar line of Bangabandhu, as his proficient little girl, Prime Minister Sheik Hasina has demonstrated her value as a worldwide pioneer and legislator by driving the phenomenal improvement of Bangladesh lately.

As a reliable companion, China consistently acknowledges and is glad for the enormous accomplishments of our nearby neighbor under her judicious administration.

China and Bangladesh share numerous similitudes on all fronts including social, financial and political. Similarly as Bangladesh fantasies about turning into a created country by 2041, so does China in 2049.

The two nations have the practically same difficulties ahead while in transit to graduating as created countries from the least evolved nations. As a dependable accomplice, China stands prepared to push ahead side by side with Bangladesh for the acknowledgment of the basic longs for both the countries in the coming days.