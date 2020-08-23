Rice costs winding in the midst of floods, pandemic

Costs of practically all rice assortments have expanded by up to Tk 3 for each kg in Dhaka in a space of 20 days in the midst of floods and the coronavirus pandemic.

Factory proprietors accused a paddy value climb. Be that as it may, the merchants in the capital couldn’t state why costs rose in spite of a decent reap.

Rice costs began spiraling toward the beginning of August. Until Saturday, the costs rose by in any event Tk 150 for each 50kg, while costs fell by Tk 300 every year back.

Merchants in Mirpur sold Miniket rice at Tk 2,500 to Tk 2,600 for each 50kg sack, Nazirshail at Tk 2,550 to Tk 2,600, Paijam and Katari Bhog at Tk 2,300 and BR-28 at Tk 2,150 to Tk 2,200.

“I don’t comprehend why rice costs flooded when the gather was acceptable,” said Mohiuddin Harun, a distributer.

The legislature has permitted merchants to import rice to support flexibly as floods harmed crops, yet the dealers were not sharp, he said.

Rafiqul Islam, leader of Naogaon District Rice Mill Association, said they needed to raise the costs before the finish of July since they purchased paddy at significant expenses. One maund or 37.42kg of paddy costs Tk 1,100 to Tk 1,120 at this point.

The retail cost of fine rice assortments, Nazirshail and Miniket, was Tk 55 to Tk 74 for every kg on Saturday, up from Tk 50 to Tk 72 per week back, as per the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh or TCB.

Costs of medium classification rice – Paijam and Lota – rose to Tk 48-54 for every kg on Saturday from Tk 44-50 per week sooner.

Sharna and Guti Sharna, the coarse rice assortments, retailed for Tk 44-48 for every kg, up from Tk 40-45 per week sooner.

In the mean time, costs of fragrant rice have diminished as the interest has dropped. Such rice assortments are utilized in tremendous amounts for stylized eats yet the pandemic stopped gatherings and projects.