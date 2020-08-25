Bangabandhu – The People’s Protagonist-23

Sheik Mujib was a conceived democrat. His initial relationship with his guide Suhra-wardy established the framework for his popularity based legislative issues. His connections with Abul Hashim and A K Fazlul Huq additionally fortified his just childhood.

In addition, his dad was an extraordinary good example for fair standards and conduct. For instance, he exhorted Mujib to not challenge A K Fazlul Huq out in the open as individuals all in all regarded this veteran government official.

Individuals dismissed any analysis against Mr. Huq in light of his enormous commitment towards improving the circumstance of the lower class in Bengal. Mujib attempted a few times to oppose him however the individuals dismissed his words. He promptly switched his gears and never did that again.

As such he comprehended the individuals and they too got him. As per Professor James Manor who gave a discussion on Bangabandhu at SOAS University of London, adaptability was one of the numerous administration characteristics that made Mujib an exceptional Father of the Nation.

He was consistently open to dealings and occupied with exchanges with his rivals. He was not under any condition a “hot headed” fomenter as certain reporters might want to depict him.

We are not astonished when we locate that following his delivery from prison in late February 1952, Mujib invested a large portion of his energy sorting out the Awami Muslim League. During 1953 Mujib invested the greater part of his energy reinforcing this resistance. He had upheld vote based system all through his political life and stressed the significance of a solid resistance to hold the legislature in line.

The Muslim League government drove by Nazimuddin was likewise losing its ubiquity quickly during this time as the deeds of their defilement were getting clear to the individuals. It was, consequently, a positive situation for Mujib to build up parts of his gathering in all areas of East Bengal.

As a piece of this hierarchical drive, he welcomed Mr. Suhrawardy to visit East Pakistan and address gatherings all over the area. Then again, Pir Manki Sharif and some different pioneers met up and fabricated the Awami League in West Pakistan also (‘The Unfinished Memoirs’, page-238).

As they tended to meeting in the wake of meeting, they requested the opportunity of all detainees under the Public Security Act, better financial approaches for East Pakistan, Bengali as the state language and food, apparel and haven of the individuals of East Pakistan. These were in arrangement with individuals’ yearnings who were profoundly frustrated with the ‘bogus sunrise’ of Pakistan which neglected to save its own promises for individuals’ liberation.

Sheik Mujib acknowledged Mr. Suhrawardy’s visit as it held them fabricate their association. He made it a highlight hold gatherings with neighborhood pioneers to shape an amazing association.

Specifically, said Sheik Mujib, “Youthful laborers approached to handle head on the abusive strategies utilized by the Muslim League government.”(ibid, p. 239) He was excited about sorting out the gathering in the most law based style to make it a firmly established gathering.

Along these lines he expressed, “Despite the fact that the Awami League had been framed in 1949, no board meeting of the gathering had been held till now since the vast majority of its defenders were investing energy in prison. I coordinated all region and subdivisional Awami League workplaces to hold races in a quarter of a year’s time. After this we were going to choose office carriers of the East Pakistan Awami League Council and embrace a constitution and declaration.

I started to work night and day towards accomplishing these objectives.” (on the same page, p.239) Sheik Mujib was focused on the advancement of the nation and couldn’t have cared less for positions. When Shamsul Huq was delivered from the jail he was eager to relinquish his situation as acting General Secretary, despite the fact that Mr. Huq was intellectually unwell.

Mr. Huq, obviously, didn’t return to his position and advised Mujib to carry on as the General Secretary. As the pioneers of Awami League alongside Maulana Bhasani were delivered from jail, they before long began arrangements for a committee meeting as proposed by Sheik Mujib.

Numerous pioneers inside the gathering (for instance, Abdus Salam Khan, Hashimuddin Ahmed, Khairat Hussein, Almas Ali and not many others) didn’t need Mujib to turn into the General Secretary in the up and coming term. Sheik Mujib needed to confront numerous obstacles and schemes against him while he was working effectively for the arrangements of the board meeting for building a solid equitable base of the gathering.

Be that as it may, senior pioneers including Maulana Bhasani were strong of Sheik Mujib as a result of his magnificent hierarchical abilities. At long last, Maulana Bhasani was chosen as the President, Ataur Rahman Khan the Vice-President and Sheik Mujib the General Secretary. The individuals from the gathering likewise thought of their proclamation and constitution as wanted by Sheik Mujib. (ibid,p. 242)

In the in the interim, Khawaja Nazimuddin was excused as Prime Minister and supplanted by Mohammad Ali Bogra. Sheik Mujib was disheartened by this enemy of fair advancement in the decision party and communicated his disappointment as an affable resistance political pioneer.

He composed, “… For any situation, different pioneers of the Muslim League didn’t fight the exceptionally undemocratic way where Mr Nazimuddin had been excused. Individually they surrendered the man who had been their pioneer and arranged behind Mr Mohammad Ali moved by their covetousness for power.

Mr Nazimuddin even needed to surrender his situation as leader of the Muslim League. Not one voice was brought up in fight. Just the East Pakistan Awami League challenged the undemocratic way where Khawaja Nazimuddin had been sacked from his position.” (on the same page. p. 246)

After the choice to hold races for the Provincial Assembly in East Bengal in mid-1953, Awami League started to get ready for it. From the outset, the pioneers of Awami League were against framing an alliance under the proposed United Front which comprised of the Krishak Praja Party, Ganatantrik Dal and Nizam-e-Islam.

Be that as it may, a few chiefs of the Awami League were totally supportive of an alliance as it would guarantee more odds of picking up power. This turned out to be obvious from a trade Sheik Mujib had with Mr. Abdus Salam Khan that he related in his Unfinished Memoirs.

He stated, “He disclosed to me one day, ‘For how long would one be able to remain in restriction? Except if we use power the open will lose confidence in us. We should snatch power in whichever way we can. We will most likely have the option to shape the legislature on the off chance that we establish a United Front.

‘ accordingly I had let him know, ‘We may achieve a place of intensity one way or the other, yet we won’t have the option to do anything for the individuals that way, and regardless force got by convenient methods will before long vanish.

Where we are not joined based on standards no union will suffer.'” (on the same page, p. 254) Awami League, be that as it may, before long changed its underlying position and Maulana Bhasani consented to an arrangement to shape the United Front. Despite the fact that Sheik Mujib was shocked with this turn of events, he endeavored to make the political race effective.

Sheik Mujib took an interest in the political decision from his own area Gopalganj. During the political race, Muslim League pioneers attempted their best to smother their restriction and made numerous obstacles for its up-and-comers. Sheik Mujib didn’t have numerous assets to battle this political race.

He had just a single receiver and two bikes instead of his rival, a well off individual with everything required for the battle. In a public interview hung on 26th October 1953 Sheik Mujib discussed the untrustworthy practices that the Muslim League government was attempted during the political race.

He discussed the out of line prohibition on utilization of receivers by the resistance, forcing segment 144 during the gatherings of the restriction, government authorities pronouncing Muslim League the victor of the political race heretofore, move of officials to make the crusade of Muslim League helpful and deliberate errors in the voter list (‘SECRET DOCUMENTS OF INTELLIGENCE BRANCH ON THE FATHER OF THE NATION BANGABANDHU Sheik MUJIBUR RAHMAN’ SECRET DOCUMENTS OF INTELLIGENCE BRANCH ON THE FATHER OF THE NATION BANGABANDHU Sheik MUJIBUR RAHMAN’, Volume-3, page-432 and 433).

Moreover, the Muslim League in Gopalganj got persuasive strict figures to criticize Sheik Mujib. They additionally captured numerous individuals of the United Front under the Public Security Act before the political race (‘The Unfinished Memoirs’, p. 261).

Nonetheless, in spite of each one of those schemes they couldn’t stop Sheik Mujib and the United Front from winning the decisions. Sheik Mujib was tremendously famous among the overall individuals and anything that Muslim League plotted against him didn’t work out as intended in light of this grassroots intrigue. He was bolstered by individuals everything being equal.

At the point when he visited various towns during the battle individuals would offer him rewards and cash. They needed him to utilize it for his battle. He once went over an old woman who was exceptionally poor.

She had hung tight for him for quite a long time when she heard that he would be passing by that territory. She welcomed Mujib inside her hovel and approached him to stay there for some time. She offered him a bowl of milk, a betel leaf and a few coins.

He was moved by her signal yet restored the coins alongside some more cash in the wake of drinking the milk. The old woman didn’t take the cash and revealed to him that ‘the petitions of poor people will be with him’.

Sheik Mujib expressed, “When I left her cottage my eyes were clammy with tears. On that day, I guaranteed myself that I would never really sell out my kin.” (in the same place, p. 260) And he kept his words till his final gasp.