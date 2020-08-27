Kedar Lele named new administrator of Unilever Bangladesh

Unilever Bangladesh Ltd has named its CEO and Managing Director Kedar Lele as new executive of the quick moving customer merchandise organization.

Lele succeeds Kamran Bakar, who had been filling in as the company’s executive since 2012.

Its top managerial staff consistently chose Lele as director at their 180th gathering on Tuesday.

He will proceed as both the executive and overseeing head of the organization.

Lele joined Unilever Bangladesh Limited as its head working official in June 2017. He was delegated overseeing chief in January 2018.

He realizes with him 20 years of expert experience crossing publicizing, web business, and FMCG deals and advertising. He has gone through more than 15 years at Unilever.

Lele is additionally VP of the Foreign Investors’ Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

His vocation at Unilever started in 2004 at Hindustan Unilever Limited with frozen yogurts, trailed by a stretch as head of deals and showcasing for Kimberly Clark Lever Limited (JV).

He at that point drove the Eastern Region and current exchange business making high development force. He was instrumental in driving HUL’s invasion into web based business from 2014 to 2017 preceding showing up in Bangladesh.

He was a piece of the Economic Times “40 under 40” rundown of most blazing business pioneers in 2015. He has been a functioning supporter of creating youthful directors at HUL.

Unilever Bangladesh said in an announcement his vision for the organization is to construct “one of the most moving Unilever Businesses while having any kind of effect to the nation and networks”.

“This visionary is energetic about individuals, reason and development,” the announcement said.

During Lele’s period in Bangladesh, not just has the business developed in size and seriousness, yet it has likewise accomplished “top notch norms” in different features of the business, including security, condition, efficiency and quality.

UBL has created “unmistakable abilities” in different utilitarian zones which are being copied by different organizations the nation over and in the Unilever world.

Under Lele’s administration, Unilever in Bangladesh has as of late procured 82 percent responsibility for Bangladesh and effectively changed its name to ‘Unilever Consumer Care Limited’.