ParentSquare Named Excellence in Equity Award Winner

Santa Barbara, CA — ParentSquare, provider of the premier leading unified school-home communications platform for K-12 education, announced their selection as a winner in the inaugural Excellence in Equity Awards program presented by the American Consortium for Equity in Education. The award was presented in the Special Contributions to Equity category.

This competitive awards program honoring schools, educators, and industry received more than 160 total nominations from across the U.S., plus a number of submissions from abroad. Last week, 64 finalists were announced in the 16 industry categories, with 30 winners selected. There were also 21 winners selected in 10 categories dedicated to educators and schools.

ParentSquare is the only fully unified product that engages every family with school communications and communications-based services—all the way from the district office to the classroom teacher, and all in one place. Schools know who’s not being reached and have the reports and tools to improve contactability and communications equity while maintaining privacy and security.

The awards were created to acknowledge, spotlight, and celebrate high-impact work across K-12 education, as well as expand and enhance the discussion around educational equity. After the judges’ review, the winning nominees were selected based on outstanding achievement in supporting equitable opportunity and outcomes for all educators and learners.

“Educators and industry are on the same team, dedicated to the same mission of ensuring equitable opportunity for all learners. The overwhelming interest from all stakeholders in our inaugural awards program proves that sentiment to be true,” Ross Romano, program chair of the Excellence in Equity Awards and strategic advisor to the American Consortium for Equity in Education said. “It’s my honor to announce the 2022 Excellence in Equity Award winners and spotlight the stories of these companies and leaders improving student and educator outcomes in schools everywhere.”

“We are honored to be recognized for our special contributions to equity,” ParentSquare President and Founder Anupama Vaid said. “Today, the role of effective and equitable school-to-home communications is more important than ever before, and we strive every day to help district and schools establish consistent connection through communications with all their families because we know it is quite possibly one of the most influential and important steps towards closing gaps in education and increasing equity.”

Each winner will receive a variety of benefits, including a badge to display on official materials; the opportunity to be featured on EduTalk Radio, the Consortium’s flagship podcast; a spotlight feature in the January special issue of the Access & Equity PreK-12 Journal dedicated to award winners; an invitation to write for the online journal; and complimentary digital ad space.

To learn more about the winners in all categories, visit www.ace-ed.org/awards.

About the Excellence in Equity Awards

The Excellence in Equity Awards program recognizes the companies, nonprofits, leaders, and educators whose work contributes to the critical goal of ensuring access and equity for every learner. Learn more at www.ace-ed.org/awards.

About ParentSquare™

ParentSquare is relied upon by millions of educators and families in 48 states for unified, effective school communications. ParentSquare provides parent engagement tools that work from the district office to the individual classroom, supported by powerful metrics and reporting. ParentSquare’s technology platform features extensive integrations with student information and other critical administrative systems, translation to more than 100 languages, and app, email, text, voice, and web portal access for equitable communication. ParentSquare ( http://www.parentsquare.com/), founded in 2011, is based in Santa Barbara, CA.