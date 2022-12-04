Algorithms, Family Businesses and Slacking Partners – Business Brain 405 – Business Brain

[ad_1]



It’s time for listener questions! Join us for another episode of Business Brain to hear our take on social media algorithms before we jump in to help Kate with her horse-based family business. Then we tackle a tricky question about a business partner for over a decade that is stuck doing $20/hour work while he ignores the $200/hour projects.

Listen in as we help others use their Business Brains to solve these problems and more!

