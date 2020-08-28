Alia Bhatt in converses with star in Shah Rukh Khan’s sponsored parody

Bollywood entertainer Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan, after Dear Zindagi in 2016, are good to go for another task.

As per reports, hypotheses overflowing that Alia and SRK may in reality be working together for a venture, yet this time, King Khan may simply step in as a maker.

According to a report in Mid-Day, SRK’s creation house Red Chillies Entertainment has moved toward sponsorship a ladies drove parody film and the main portrayal of the content has occurred with Alia Bhatt, The Statesman detailed.

Passing by the reports, Alia Bhatt has cherished the content and is enthusiastic about taking on the venture. In any case, it was accounted for that Alia will be holding back to hear the last content and at exactly that point accept a call about marking the film with Shah Rukh’s creation house.

A source educated the every day, “She will hear the last content in the coming months, post which she will make all necessary endorsements. The film is probably going to go on floors by right on time one year from now.”

In the interim, on the work front, Alia will be seen in Sadak 2 with Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt.

The film is helmed by Mahesh Bhatt and is scheduled to deliver on DisneyPlus Hotstar on August 28. Aside from this, she additionally has Brahmastra, Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR in her kitty.