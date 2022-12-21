How to Come Up With a Company Name?

Advertising campaigns and promotion of the company as a whole are built around the name of the brand, product or service. You will be recognized and remembered by it. It is important not only to come up with a big name, but also to think about how it will be used in marketing and communications. Therefore, naming is one of the key processes when starting a business.

Successful names evoke a lively response from the audience. Remember what emotions you have when you mention the name Bounty? You don’t even need to specify that we are talking about chocolate, because you have already had time to think about the “heavenly delight” and the delicate coconut taste. And at the same time, you remembered the positive image of the brand that you had formed earlier.

General Requirements for The Brand Name

A simple way to assess the correctness of choosing a name for a company or trademark is to independently check the naming for compliance with the following requirements:

Simplicity — the company name should be simple and easy to pronounce, otherwise it will be difficult to remember, and it will irritate the consumer.

Memorability — the name should be easy to remember and not cause associations with the names of other companies.

Euphony — the brand name should not cut the ear, and also contain words that do not match each other.

Uniqueness — the chosen name should not be the same as that of your competitors. If you get too carried away with fashionable prefixes that characterize the product category, you risk losing your individuality.

Ways to Come Up With a Company Name

There are several ways of naming selection that can significantly facilitate this process for non-professionals:

An acronym is an abbreviation formed from initial letters, parts of words or phrases, pronounced as a single word, and not by letters. Well-known acronyms include the name of the musical group “ABBA”, formed from the first letters of the names of its members: Agnetha, Björn, Benny, Anni-Frid.

Alliteration . The name of the store can be based on alliteration — rhythmic repetitions of identical and homogeneous consonant sounds. As an example, we can cite such well-known brands as "Chupa-Chups", chocolate bars "KitKat", refreshing sweets "Tic-Tac", pet food "Kitekat".

The name generator is an online resource that allows you to automatically generate variants of names, taking into account the direction of the company's activities, uniqueness, the number of words and letters, as well as other parameters. For example, a free online generator from Turbologo will create dozens of variants of names based on one or two keywords. You can continue the process indefinitely until you find an option that will satisfy you.

Onomatopoeia . This is another technique used in naming products and companies. In this case, the basis for the name is any sounds made by animals, cars, people, etc. Examples can be Schwepps — a sparkling carbonated drink, Twitter — a social network (the name conveys the sound of birds chirping).

The name is in honor of geographical features (cities, rivers, mountains). For example, the most common names of companies from this method: Adobe (software) — named after a small river Adobe Creek flowing in California; Fuji (photo industry) — named after the volcano Fujiyama (Fuji), located on the Japanese island of Honshu

The secret meaning. An intriguing name always attracts the attention of both potential consumers and competitors. Therefore, making a riddle out of it is a very good idea. For example, the name of the Daewoo company translates from Korean as "big Universe".

Conclusion

Choosing the right name can affect the success of the company — both in communication with customers and in business matters. To create a creative name, start with a thorough brand analysis, turn on your imagination and don’t be afraid to experiment with different methods.