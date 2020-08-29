Isolate hair care tips by Sabikun Nahar

HairBar Bangladesh, one of the most lofty top of the line salons of Dhaka, have re-opened after a long break since the inception of the lockdown in mid-March. Sabikun Nahar, owner of the prestigious salon, plunked down with Star Lifestyle to examine everything hair and other magnificence fundamentals.

Catch the full online meeting on the current week's scene of Lifestyle Talkies on The Daily Star's Facebook page.

Tips and deceives to recapture sheen and sparkle in dull hair

· Yogurt hair cover is an extraordinary method to bring back the sparkle.

· Other DIY strategies could be to put on a home-made papaya veil or a banana cover with a sufficient measure of nectar in it, assisting with bringing back life into dull and dormant hair.

How to manage long, raucous isolate hair?

· Embrace the more extended hairdo, or trim it short with the assistance of specialists (just) in a COVID-19 safe salon.

· Don’t attempt any brave cuts at home as an individual venture, this may end up being appalling!

· To trim hair, take the edges and clip off dull closures with a sharp scissor. Take help from friends and family on the off chance that you feel less sure.

· Men can evaluate intriguing styles like ‘the man bun,’ ‘the low pig tail,’ or hair groups for now to grasp their long, pandemic hair.

· Use great quality styling items like a mousse, hair-gel and so forth to tame raucous hair.

How to manage undesirable hair roots?

· Try out box hues for the occasion. In any case, make a point to utilize it just on the roots. Adhere to the guidelines given in the bundle strictly. Try not to keep the hues on for a more extended time than indicated. This will just dry-out the hair and make it look much more dull.

· To give a bound together sheen to the whole hair, you may decide to shading the remainder of the hair, yet make a point to keep it on for a limit of 10 minutes, to forestall such an over-drying.

How to pick hair hues?

· Level is how much lift the shading has. The higher the number, the lighter the shading.

· Warm skin shading tones ought to go for lower numbers (determined on the containers) and the other way around.

· An olive conditioned individual can pick profound earthy colored, burgundy, cinnamon, and so forth though a cooler conditioned individual will glance better in debris, blondies, blues and violets, and so on.

Is HairBar Bangladesh open for customers?

Indeed, it is, with all the precautionary measures indicated by WHO. We esteem the lives of our customers first over whatever else.

Is HairBar Bangladesh about hair care as it were?

Actually no, not in the slightest degree! We give a wide range of magnificence and cosmetics uphold at our salon. You can get a facial, nail treatment and pedicure while shading your hair at our salon.