Posto — Bong Appétit

Posto is the Bangla name for poppy seeds, and the seeds are undoubtedly imbued unpretentiously into each dish. When gotten some information about the ethos of the café, one of the originators, Afsar Ahmed, stated, “Our prime spotlight is to never settle on quality and cleanliness, regardless of the expenses or net revenues.”

It is arranged on the second floor of Courtside Chef’s Table, with daylight enlightening all corners during the day, outside streaming in and a perspective on the moderately vacant expressway close by.

Jumping straight into their star thing, the Nawabi Nihari is best portrayed as vintage with the formula following its genealogy to Nawab legacy. One of the thoughts was to utilize spread and cream like they used to in yesteryears, and to likewise have the nihari accessible throughout the day.

The velvety nihari has two pieces of hamburger, cooked to dissolve in the mouth delicateness in it. The thick bone marrow stew is an absolute necessity attempt with Posto’s accessible scope of bread — paratha, rumali ruti, luchi, or naan.

Ziko Ahmed, one more of the four organizers included, “The nihari is keto amicable, and for the initial segment, we just utilize the oils that leak out of the meat, ligaments and bones, while the underlying stew is permitted to stew for the time being.”

Another pleasure from their menu, the Pakki Biryani is meat and rice cooked independently, and with chicken instead of lamb. The egg cleave in it is special insofar that the egg is blended into the hack for surface, instead of leaving it entire, the taste with each nibble is offset with liberal measures of potatoes. One thing is without a doubt, this biryani won’t leave you needing more alu.