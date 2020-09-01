Root kept separate from England T20 crew for Australia arrangement

Britain Test chief Joe Root has been kept separate from the Twenty20 crew for the three-coordinate arrangement against Australia however will return for the three one-day internationals, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Monday.

All-rounder Ben Stokes, who missed the last two test matches against Pakistan to visit his dad who was determined to have cerebrum malignant growth, has been excluded from the two crews.

Opening batsman Jason Roy, who missed the T20 arrangement against Pakistan because of a side strain, has been kept separate from the T20 crew however will stay with the crew as he offers to recuperate for the ODI arrangement.

Batsman Jos Buttler and quick bowlers Jofra Archer, Sam Curran and Mark Wood have been named in the two crews.

“These two arrangement against Australia give an energizing end to the late spring. We have chosen solid crews. We are likewise proceeding to create profundity in anticipation of the forthcoming T20 World Cups,” public selector Ed Smith said.

The three-coordinate T20 arrangement will be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, with the main game planned for Friday. The three ODIs happen from Sept. 11-16 at Old Trafford in Manchester.

T20I crew: Eoin Morgan (chief), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Stores: Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood

ODI crew: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

