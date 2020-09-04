Shakib gets back from USA

Bangladesh star allrounder Shakib Al Hasan, who got back from the USA early Wednesday, will join an individual preparing program one week from now.

Upon his appearance in Dhaka, Shakib went to his home at Banani. He should go through a Covid-19 test tomorrow. In the event that he tests contrary, he’ll join the individual preparing program one week from now in Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan (BKSP) under the oversight of his youth mentor Nazmul Abedin Fahim.

Shakib has presently been serving a two-year-long boycott, with one year suspended, forced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) because of neglecting to report degenerate methodologies made to him.

The boycott will end October this year, and Shakib may be an aspect of Bangladesh’s Sri Lanka visit in the exact month for their first three-coordinate Test arrangement in quite a while.

Directly before tolerating the discipline, Shakib had an awe inspiring show in the ICC World Cup 2019, England where he scored two centuries and five half-hundreds of years for the Tigers. En route, he turned into the main cricketer to have scored in excess of 500 runs and take in excess of 10 wickets in a solitary release of the World Cup.