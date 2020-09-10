Messi feeling great during Barca preparing as flight adventure blurs

Lionel Messi thought back in his usual range of familiarity during preparing with his Barcelona partners on Wednesday in anticipation of the new La Liga season as he kept on proceeding onward from his prematurely ended endeavor to leave the club a month ago.

Barca’s record-breaking top scorer was considered grinning to be he and his kindred players worked through steady downpour at the club’s Joan Gamper preparing complex compelled of new mentor Ronald Koeman.

Messi, who remains commander in spite of openly proclaiming he wished to leave the club and lashed out at president Josep Maria Bartomeu, continued preparing with the group on Monday subsequent to declining to report back eight days beforehand while he kept on looking for a takeoff.

Yet, the Argentine declared last Friday that he would remain at Barca during the current year as he would not like to challenge the club in court over a contested condition in his agreement which he contended permitted him to leave without an exchange expense.

Barca are passing on the initial fourteen days of the new Spanish first class crusade because of partaking in a month ago’s Champions League ‘Last Eight’ competition, where they were embarrassed 8-2 by Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals.

Koeman’s side play Gimnastic de Tarragona on Saturday in an agreeable and afterward Girona next Wednesday before their first serious game against Villarreal on Sept. 27.