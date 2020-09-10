Gold costlier in Bangladesh again as US dollar picks up drive import costs

Gem dealers in Bangladesh have scaled up gold costs again subsequent to decreasing them twice following an ascent to untouched high rates.

In contrast to the vast majority of the occasions, when gold costs were climbed in the neighborhood market following the ascent in worldwide costs, the most recent increment went ahead Wednesday after US dollar kept on picking up against Bangladesh Taka for a considerable length of time.

Dollar gains have driven import costs, says Enamul Haque Khan, the leader of Bangladesh Jewelers Samity or Bajus.

After a thrill ride for a long while in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, costs of the valuable yellow metal have nearly settled in the global market, he told bdnews24.com.

“Dollar costs had dropped because of the financial lulls after the pandemic started. Dollar is getting more grounded as the circumstance is getting ordinary. Dollar cost has expanded in our kerb market also,” he said.

“We have raised the costs since we need more taka to import gold now,” he included.

By and large Bajus raises or reduces gold costs by around Tk 1,500 for every Bhori (1.664 grams).

Yet, the affiliation pushed gold costs by up to Tk 5,715 a Bhori on Jun 22, a further Tk 3,000 on Jul 24, and by Tk 4,432 once and for all on Aug 5.

It cut the cost of the best quality gold of 22 carat down to Tk 72,258 for each Bhori on Aug 21 after the record ascend to Tk 77,216.

In the most recent climb, gold costs have been raised by up to Tk 1,750 for each Bhori.

New gold costs (per Bhori):

22 carat – Tk 74,008

21 carat – Tk 70,859

18 carat – Tk 62,111

For the conventional strategy, where gold is procured from old adornments with no concurred guidelines of immaculateness, the cost has been fixed at Tk 51,788 for every Bhori.