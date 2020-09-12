Bangladesh, South Korea investigate openings in the travel industry

Visit administrators from Bangladesh and South Korea at an online class have talked about approaches to investigate the travel industry openings, featuring the extensions that South Korea offers.

Korea Tourism Organization (KTO), in relationship with TravTalk, facilitated the online class on Tuesday, revealing insight into Korea’s wonderful districts that would be ideal for explorers, said a media discharge on Friday.

The first-ever online class by KTO for the Bangladesh exchange that saw the presence of Young

Geul Choi, Deputy Director at Korea Tourism Organization’s New Delhi Office, was driven by Sandeep Dutta, Marketing Manager, Korea Tourism Organization New Delhi Office and Md Rafeuzzaman, President of Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (TOAB), Governing Body Member, Bangladesh Tourism Board, and Chairman, FBCCI Standing Committee on Civil Aviation and Tourism, as speakers.

Choi said the market held more potential as a year ago in excess of 17,000 appearances in South Korea were from Bangladesh (a 11% development more than 2018 numbers).

“We think the potential for movement later on is a lot greater, which is the reason we chose to sort out this item preparing to refresh the Bangladesh travel industry about South Korea’s most recent the travel industry items,” he said.

He said Korea is one of only a handful scarcely any nations to have effectively dealt with the COVID-19 flare-up and that is the reason Bangladesh exchange will have the option to prescribe South Korea to their customers with certainty once travel starts.

Indeed, Choi included, KTO anticipates arranging a roadshow in Bangladesh one year from now with DMCs, lodgings and different accomplices when travel resumes.

Other than refreshing the exchange about Korea’s generally wonderful and beautiful areas, Dutta, in his introduction, given bits of knowledge on the uniqueness of the nation’s food and culture.

He said probably the best thing about South Korea is the accessibility of Halal and Muslim-accommodating food.

Dutta said it is now a major market for the travel industry from a portion of the other Muslim nations in Asia and framework has been created for Muslim-accommodating and Halal food.

“This is ideal for the Bangladesh market too in light of the fact that the food is very like what they offer and it’s charming and satisfactory for the Bangladesh crowd. There’re in excess of 100 Halal and Muslim-accommodating eateries in South Korea.”

Sharing another tip for operators getting gatherings to South Korea, Dutta stated, “There’s an exceptionally intriguing path with regards to which South Korea advances its conventional dress – the Hanbok – in the travel industry. In case you’re wearing the Korean customary ensemble, which is effectively accessible to lease everywhere on over the city and at vacationer destinations, you don’t need to pay for the passageway ticket while visiting a landmark or castle.”

Giving understanding on what makes South Korea a worthwhile objective to go to from Bangladesh, Rafeuzzaman stated, “South Korea offers everything an explorer could need in an objective.”

He said it has a long and entrancing history, a great culture, astonishing food, cordial individuals and incredible framework. “It additionally has one of the most interesting attractions on the planet that can be visited – the Korean Demilitarized Zone (which isolates North and South Korea).”

Rafeuzzaman likewise asked his kindred visit administrators and industry partners to advance South Korea as another objective from Bangladesh, which could end up being an excellent source market for the previous.

Visit administrators from Bangladesh and South Korea at an online class have talked about approaches to investigate the travel industry openings, featuring the extensions that South Korea offers.

Korea Tourism Organization (KTO), in relationship with TravTalk, facilitated the online class on Tuesday, revealing insight into Korea’s wonderful districts that would be ideal for explorers, said a media discharge on Friday.

The first-ever online class by KTO for the Bangladesh exchange that saw the presence of Young

Geul Choi, Deputy Director at Korea Tourism Organization’s New Delhi Office, was driven by Sandeep Dutta, Marketing Manager, Korea Tourism Organization New Delhi Office and Md Rafeuzzaman, President of Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (TOAB), Governing Body Member, Bangladesh Tourism Board, and Chairman, FBCCI Standing Committee on Civil Aviation and Tourism, as speakers.

Choi said the market held more potential as a year ago in excess of 17,000 appearances in South Korea were from Bangladesh (a 11% development more than 2018 numbers).

“We think the potential for movement later on is a lot greater, which is the reason we chose to sort out this item preparing to refresh the Bangladesh travel industry about South Korea’s most recent the travel industry items,” he said.

He said Korea is one of only a handful scarcely any nations to have effectively dealt with the COVID-19 flare-up and that is the reason Bangladesh exchange will have the option to prescribe South Korea to their customers with certainty once travel starts.

Indeed, Choi included, KTO anticipates arranging a roadshow in Bangladesh one year from now with DMCs, lodgings and different accomplices when travel resumes.

Other than refreshing the exchange about Korea’s generally wonderful and beautiful areas, Dutta, in his introduction, given bits of knowledge on the uniqueness of the nation’s food and culture.

He said probably the best thing about South Korea is the accessibility of Halal and Muslim-accommodating food.

Dutta said it is now a major market for the travel industry from a portion of the other Muslim nations in Asia and framework has been created for Muslim-accommodating and Halal food.

“This is ideal for the Bangladesh market too in light of the fact that the food is very like what they offer and it’s charming and satisfactory for the Bangladesh crowd. There’re in excess of 100 Halal and Muslim-accommodating eateries in South Korea.”

Sharing another tip for operators getting gatherings to South Korea, Dutta stated, “There’s an exceptionally intriguing path with regards to which South Korea advances its conventional dress – the Hanbok – in the travel industry. In case you’re wearing the Korean customary ensemble, which is effectively accessible to lease everywhere on over the city and at vacationer destinations, you don’t need to pay for the passageway ticket while visiting a landmark or castle.”

Giving understanding on what makes South Korea a worthwhile objective to go to from Bangladesh, Rafeuzzaman stated, “South Korea offers everything an explorer could need in an objective.”

He said it has a long and entrancing history, a great culture, astonishing food, cordial individuals and incredible framework. “It additionally has one of the most interesting attractions on the planet that can be visited – the Korean Demilitarized Zone (which isolates North and South Korea).”

Rafeuzzaman likewise asked his kindred visit administrators and industry partners to advance South Korea as another objective from Bangladesh, which could end up being an excellent source market for the previous.