Sri Lanka sports serve asks SLC to reexamine terms after BCB takes steps to drop visit

Sri Lankan Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa has asked Sri Lanka Cricket to reevaluate the COVID-19 measure mandates gave to Bangladesh Cricket Board on players’ isolate terms.

With the BCB head making the board’s position clear on the issue, Minister Rajapaksa on Monday tweeted:

“As we as a whole know the Covid-19 pandemic is still everywhere worldwide, counteraction measures are a high need. In any case, given the hugeness of cricket in the area, I have asked SLC to counsel the Covid-19 team and rethink the BCB’s issue.”

Prior, Bangladesh Cricket Board boss Nazmul Hassan said ‘no’ to Sri Lankan cricket board’s COVID-19 convention of causing players to experience 14-day isolate upon their appearance in the island country in front of the World Test Championship matches.

The Sri Lanka Cricket or SLC had before said that the Tigers would need to remain in isolate for seven days before starting their preparation.

An aggregate of 65 individuals, including the Tigers, the BCB High Performance group and the care staff, should venture out to Sri Lanka.

On the state of testing negative for Covid, players would be permitted to prepare from the third day of appearance, as indicated by BCB’s conversations with SLC.

Be that as it may, subsequent to getting guidelines from Sri Lanka’s wellbeing directorate, SLC sent a letter to BCB referencing the 14-day isolate measures, limitations against having in excess of 30 individuals in the crew and a few different conditions.

“We can’t play World Test Championships with these terms and conditions,” Hassan was cited by ESPNcricinfo as saying. “Until their letter yesterday, the two sheets were having conversations along the lines of a seven-day isolate,”

“However, presently their terms and conditions are not even close to those conversations, nor are they anything near what different nations facilitating cricket in the pandemic are doing.”

Bangladesh crew is planned to make a trip to Sri Lanka toward the finish of this current month.

With the group out of match practice for more than a half year, they should go through nearly 30 days in arrangement. The principal Test should commence toward the finish of October.