Place where there is fortune!

“They disclosed to me the administration required the land and that single direction or another, they would get it. I was frightened of the men and their dangers, however I turned down the offer since this land is all I have. A couple of days after the fact, they arrived in a greater gathering and ousted me from my estate,” said Sabiha.

They gave her fair Tk 30,000 in real money however the market cost of her

four-decimal land would be around Tk 2 lakh.

Had Sabiha sold the land straightforwardly to the administration, she would be qualified for roughly Tk 6 lakh. Rather, the land presently had a place with an organization of land grabbers, who simply made a benefit of Tk 5,70,000.

In September 2018, land obtaining started in Sonapara town under Kalarmarchhara association of Moheshkhali for the Single Mooring Point Project being executed by Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation, as per government archives.

Forty sections of land of land were procured there, prompting expulsion of in any event 400 helpless families including Sabiha’s. The assessed market estimation of this land is Tk 14 crore, and the land obtaining esteem is Tk 42 crore.

Under the Acquisition and Requisition of Immovable Property Act, 2017, the administration should pay multiple times the market estimation of land obtained in pay for the proprietors.

Like in Sonapara, the land securing measure for 20 other enormous advancement ventures in Cox’s Bazar has given a nexus of region land authorities, government officials, writers and promotes a brilliant chance to round up a fortune.

The club figured out how to contain upheavals and suppress fights until one individual got captured by Rab with money and journals, which ended up being the way in to a Pandora’s Box.

Fajle Azim Md Sibgat Ullah, convener of a stage called “Jagroto Chhatra Samaj” shaped to fight abnormalities in the land procurement, disclosed to The Daily Star that the organization constrained individuals to auction their territory at lower rates.

At any rate 400 shanties, for example, Sabiha’s were vandalized after they would not sell their properties.

“We have had numerous exhibits and human chains to cause the authority to notice the badgering and sufferings of individuals because of the cycle of land obtaining. Rather than getting cures, we were undermined by influentials and named as charged in fanaticism related cases,” he said.

The casualties of expulsion were reluctant to name the influentials included.

Notwithstanding, an ongoing examination report by the Anti-Corruption Commission, a duplicate of which was acquired by The Daily Star, uncovered that Kalarmarchhara Union Parishad Chairman Tarek Bin Osman Sharif and his senior sibling Noman Sharif lead the racket of six in the association.

Them two deny this.

Reached, Osman Sharif said he was unconscious of the ACC examination. “I really don’t think about it. I was not associated with any racket of land snatching,” he said.

As per the ACC report, the organization goes a lot higher up the stepping stool than the nearby association parishad executive.

THE NEXUS

As per the ACC report, the land procurement part of Cox’s Bazar area organization, top political pioneers of the region and neighborhood writers, alongside mediators, framed a solid nexus to make tremendous totals of cash from the administration’s property securing and improvement ventures in Cox’s Bazar.

On Monday, the ACC solidified 11 records and seized Tk 17,48,000 from Mujibor Rahman, city hall leader of Cox’s Bazar region and furthermore broad secretary of Cox’s Bazar region Awami League. They additionally seized Tk 4 lakh in a record having a place with Noman Sharif around the same time.

The ACC prior on September 1 solidified the records of previous councilor Javed Md Kaisar Novel, where they found around Tk 10 crore.

Furthermore, on Thursday, the guard dog discovered Tk 75 lakh from a store plan of Novel and five deeds of land worth Tk 5 crore for the sake of Mujibor Rahman.

“It’s an enormous nexus involving hotshots of the area – it has held individuals prisoner all through the land securing measure. We have recognized the nexus and have solidified the financial balances of nearby councilors who were effectively associated with the racket. Certainly, we will make a move against them according to the law,” an authority of Chattogram area coordination office of ACC disclosed to The Daily Star.

Mujibor Rahman or Javed Md Kaisar Novel couldn’t be reached all through the most recent week, as their telephones were turned off.

According to openly accessible information, the legislature is gaining around 28,000 sections of land of land for 21 ventures over Cox’s Bazar locale with a complete spending plan of Tk 3.5 lakh crore.

The activities incorporate coal-based force plant at Matarbari, LNG terminal, Eastern Refinery’s Depot, Economic Zones, Hightech Park, Tourism Park, submarine base, rail tracks, Sheik Kamal International Stadium, development of air terminal and Khurushkul Ashrayan.

Given the power of land obtaining exercises, the Cox’s Bazar area organization made five extra posts of land procurement officials in 2018 to quicken the securing cycle.

In any case, the ACC examination uncovered that, rather than accelerating the cycle, the authorities shaped an organization to compel influenced populaces to auction land at low costs so it very well may be exchanged to the administration at three to multiple times the expense. They additionally frequently constrained landowners to offer tremendous wholes of incentives to get essential reports.

The ACC documented a case in March this year after Rab-15 seized Tk 93 lakh in February from the places of three land assessors and captured one of them, Md Wasim, with three journals.

An authority of the Chattogram office of ACC, looking for obscurity, disclosed to The Daily Star that they broke down more than 11 sacks of reports, which Rab seized from those agents, to explore the case.

The ACC captured mediator Selim Ullah in July and two other go betweens named Sala Uddin and Kamruddin in August this year with a tremendous reserve of reports, which furnished subtleties of authorities associated with the organization and the sum got by each.

Journals seized from the three uncovered the names of Additional Deputy Commissioner (income) Mohammad Ashraful Afsar, Cox’s Bazar Municipality Mayor Mujibor Rahman, land securing officials Dewan Moudud Ahmed, Mominul Haque and Razaul Karim, extra land procurement official Bijoy Kumar Singha, and locale organization office aide Abul Kashem.

Aside from this, the names of three writers from Cox’s Bazar advanced toward the rundown. Two among them are from TV and another works for a public every day.

Major Mehedi Hasan, organization officer of Cox’s Bazar Rab-15, disclosed to The Daily Star that all records seized by them have been given over to the ACC for the examination.

He said the administration is actualizing at any rate 13 major ventures in Moheshkhali upazila of Cox’s Bazar. They got claims recently about the racket which has been denying individuals of due land cost.

“According to the claim, we began spying around the land procurement office and came to think about this racket. On February 19, we captured a land assessor and held onto greenbacks from his home … . An aggregate of Tk 93 lakh was seized by the Rab,” he included.

Dewan Moudud Ahmed was accountable for land procurement for Matarbari Coal-Based Power Plant, which is being set up getting 1,212 sections of land, according to the ACC’s examination.

The counter unite body discovered he shaped an organization of 12 brokers and assessors at his office.

Muhibullah, a go between of the organization, was found to have executed Tk 50 crore through his three financial balances over the most recent two years in spite of the fact that he had no business or some other pay source.

Portion OF THE PIE

An investigation of agent Kamruddin’s journal, a duplicate of which The Daily Star acquired, uncovered that he gave an aggregate of Tk 1,23,75,000 to land securing official Bijoy Kumar Singha and 14 assessors in 2018.

From cross examination by the ACC, it was affirmed that they got the cash as commissions.

Md Salauddin, another agent, given over Tk 3,45,85,000 to seven assessors and kanungos (land office assistants), and Bijoy Kumar.

As indicated by ACC sources, one journal makes reference to Selim Ullah sent Tk 6,70,000 to region organization office collaborator Abul Kashem, and Tk 62,000 to land securing official Rejaul Karim and an assessor named Farid.

Ashraful Afsar, extra representative chief (income), was responsible for giving “exhortation,” which is a composed structure pointed toward confirming the validness of the check.

ACC authorities said Ashraful Afsar didn’t give any exhortation except if individuals followed through on him two percent against the cost of obtained land. They found that he didn’t give any guidance for 570 checks since February, when an assessor was captured and Tk 93 lakh was seized from the places of three assessors.

The ACC saw that no exchange in the records of those individuals – who were name showed up in the journal – occurred since February. The dates of exchanges agreed with the dates of delivering checks and giving exhortation by the land procurement official.

At the point when a proprietor stores his check got from the administration for land obtaining, the bank gets some information about its realness.

At that point the ADC for the area administrator gives a guidance structure which contains the check number and which declares that the check is substantial.

Ashraful Afsar asserted that the claim against him was totally outlandish. “I trust it will be uncovered in the examination,” he included.

Mohammad Rejaul Karim, land procurement official, presently filling in as the UNO of Hatiya upazila, asserted to The Daily Star that he was not associated with such practice and he