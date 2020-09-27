Tigers’ SL visit confronting delay over BCB’s irrational interest

Bangladesh’s proposed Sri Lanka visit for a three-coordinate Test arrangement may must be rescheduled indeed as Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) CEO Ashley Silva educated they will undoubtedly submit to the guidelines of the public team shaped to forestall a Covid-19 plague in the nation.

Ashley Silva said they would get a wellbeing rule from the Covid-19 team for visiting sides and they will pass it to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). On the off chance that BCB consents to submit to that, the visit will proceed. However, on the off chance that BCB says no, the visit must see another adjustment in the timetable.

“Whatever the input which we would get from the Covid-19 team, will be imparted to the BCB. On the off chance that BCB isn’t set up to submit to those rules given by the team, at that point we would be constrained to cancel the visit and reschedule the visit during a similar cycle possibly for one year from now or the next year,” Ashley told a nearby media.

Sri Lanka is one of the best nations on the planet who control the spread of the destructive infection effectively. The Covid-19 team of the island country made it required for every individual who enters Sri Lanka to keep up a severe 14-day isolate.

Nonetheless, SLC privileged secretary Mohan De Silva said they are expecting Bangladesh will proceed with the visit. He stated: “We have done well to control the pandemic. To keep it up, we need to follow the wellbeing rules made by the Covid-19 team. The specialists are urging to continue worldwide cricket at home. We expect Bangladesh will comprehend and proceed with the visit.”

The BCB had solicited SLC to lessen the period from isolate to seven days for the Bangladesh group. Yet, the wellbeing division of Sri Lanka alongside the team declined this fourteen days back. Presently, SLC is haggling with the team to give the rules to Bangladesh group so the visit can occur in time.

During a media communication on September 14, BCB president Nazmul Hassan said that they won’t visit Sri Lanka except if the isolate period is managed to seven days. The BCB CEO, Nizamuddin Chowdhury, has said the equivalent.

The visit was initially expected to happen in July-August this year, however because of the Covid-19 circumstance, must be rescheduled for October-November. This arrangement is an aspect of the continuous World Test Championship. Bangladesh have played a sum of three Tests of this occasion and lost every one of them.