Ronaldo’s Juventus face Messi’s Barcelona in UEFA Champions League bunch stage

Two of most noteworthy names in present day football, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, will confront each other in the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League bunch stage.

Ronaldo’s Juventus, who won the 2019-20 Italian Serie A, were drawn against Messi’s Barcelona in Group G, close by Ukrainian side Dynamo Kiev, and Ferencvaros from Hungary.

In Group A, guarding champions Bayern Munich will confront Atletico Madrid, just as FC Salzburg and Lokomotiv Moscow.

English Premier League champions Liverpool play Ajax, Atalanta, and newcomers FC Midtjylland in Group D, while 13-times victors Real Madrid face ties against Shakhtar Donetsk, Internazionale, and Borussia Monchengladbach.

In the interim last seasons other participants, Paris Saint-Germain were drawn against Manchester United, RB Leipzig and debutants Istanbul Basaksehir in a solid Group H.

2019-20 UEFA Europa League champs Sevilla will confront Chelsea, and two other first-time bunch stage groups in Krasnodar from Russia, and Stade Rennes from France.

Porto will have Manchester City, Olympiakos and Marseille in Group C, while Zenit St Petersburg, Borussia Dortmund, Lazio, and Club Brugge make up Group E.

A sum of 15 nations are spoken to, with Ferencvaros giving Hungary simply its second section in the UEFA Champions League bunch stage in 25 years.

See the full draw underneath:

Gathering A: Bayern Munich (Germany, holders), Atletico Madrid (Spain), FC Salzburg (Austria), Lokomotiv Moscow (Russia)

Gathering B: Real Madrid (Spain), Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine), Internazionale (Italy), Borussia Monchengladbach (Germany)

Gathering C: FC Porto (Portugal), Manchester City (England), Olympiakos (Greece), Marseille (France)

Gathering D: Liverpool (England), Ajax (Netherlands), Atalanta (Italy), FC Midtjylland (Denmark)

Gathering E: Sevilla (Spain), Chelsea (England), Krasnodar (Russia), Stade Rennes (France)

Gathering F: Zenit St Petersburg (Russia), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Lazio (Italy), Club Brugge (Belgium)

Gathering G: Juventus (Italy), Barcelona (Spain), Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine), Ferencvaros (Hungary)

Gathering H: PSG (France), Manchester United (England), RB Leipzig (Germany), Istanbul Basaksehir (Turkey)

Every one of the 32 clubs will get an essential expense of €15.25 million euros in addition to more dependent on coordinate outcomes, portions of public transmission rights, and a positioning of their authentic record in UEFA rivalries.

The draw was directed away from plain view at the House of European Football, UEFA’s central command, on the shore of Lake Geneva.

Gathering installations in the Champions League start on October 20 and are booked to go on until early December. The opposition as a rule starts in September was postponed due to the Covid pandemic.

The best two groups from each gathering will at that point progress to the knockout rounds in February, while third-set groups drop into the UEFA Europa League.

Games will happen in secret until additional notification, however UEFA trusts a few groups, with endorsement from nearby open specialists, can let onlookers go to by October.

A few games could likewise be played in nonpartisan nations if contamination rates spike during winter.

The current year’s last is booked for May 29 in Turkey at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, which had been because of host 2020’s finale.

The arena recently facilitated the 2005 Champions League last, when Liverpool recouped from three objectives down to overcome AC Milan on punishments in the supposed “Supernatural occurrence of Istanbul”.

Holy person Petersburg – the imminent 2021 host – will currently organize the 2022 occasion.

Lewandowski and Harder overwhelm UEFA grants

UEFA additionally declared the honor victors for the 2019-20 season at Thursday’s service in Switzerland.

Bayern Munich and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski were named UEFA Men’s Player of the Year, while Danish forward Pernille Harder of Wolfsburg was named UEFA Women’s Player of the Year.

Lewandowski scored 55 objectives in all rivalries for Bayern Munich in the 2019-20 season, while Harder turned into the primary player to head the columnists and mentors survey for the honor.

The two victors were additionally perceived for last season’s Champions League rivalry, close by Lewandowksi’s Bayern Munich colleagues Manuel Neuer and Joshua Kimmich, and Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne.

Three individuals from the UEFA Women’s heroes Lyon additionally got grants, in skipper Wendie Renard, goalkeeper Sarah Bouhaddi and midfielder Dzsenifer Marozsán.

Somewhere else Coach of the Year respects were given to Munich’s Hansi Flick, and Lyon’s Jean-Luc Vasseur.

See the full rundown of champs underneath:

UEFA Men’s Player of the Year – Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich, Poland)

UEFA Women’s Player of the Year – Pernille Harder (Wolfsburg, Denmark)

UEFA Men’s Coach of the Year – Hansi Flick (Bayern Munich, Germany)

UEFA Women’s Coach of the Year – Jean-Luc Vasseur (Lyon, France)

Goalkeeper of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League season – Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich, Germany)

Protector of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League season – Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich, Germany)

Midfielder of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League season – Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City, Belgium)

Forward of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League season – Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich, Poland)

Goalkeeper of the 2019/20 UEFA Women’s Champions League season – Sarah Bouhaddi (Lyon, France)

Protector of the 2019/20 UEFA Women’s Champions League season – Wendie Renard (Lyon, France)

Midfielder of the 2019/20 UEFA Women’s Champions League season – Dzsenifer Marozsán (Lyon, Germany)

Forward of the 2019/20 UEFA Women’s Champions League season – Pernille Harder (Wolfsburg, Denmark)