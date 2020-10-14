Cyprus drops dubious ‘brilliant visa’ program

Cyprus will scrap its dubious “brilliant visa” conspire that conceded citizenship and an European Union identification to those ready to pay.

The worthwhile program permitted affluent non-Europeans to get an identification for at least €2.15 million by putting €2 million in land and giving €75,000 to the administration’s innovative work reserve, and €75,000 to the nation’s Land Development Organization.

“No other European brilliant visa program ensures such guaranteed outcomes offering an EU second identification in only a few months,” the official site states.

The program’s undoing comes after an examination by Al Jazeera uncovered that Cypriot authorities were offering the travel papers to a Chinese financial specialist with an announced criminal record.

Authorities who surfaced in concealed camera film by Al Jazeera included Parliamentary President Demetris Syllouris who has ventured down from his obligations forthcoming an examination. MP Christakis Giovanis has additionally ventured down since the examination broadcasted on Monday.

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades facilitated a Council of Ministers meeting on Tuesday during which government money and inside clergymen presented a proposition to abrogate the plan.

Government Spokesman Kyriakos Koushos said the “proposition depended on the longterm shortcomings, just as the damaging misuse of the arrangements of the Cyprus Investment Program.”

The plan will be dropped by November 1. Cyprus’ lawyer general is likewise leading an examination concerning the program.

“We viewed in dismay how elevated level authorities were exchanging European citizenship for monetary benefits,” said EU Commission representative Christian Wigand at a press instructions. He included that Commission President Ursula von der Leyen “was clear when saying European qualities are not available to be purchased.”

“The Commission is as of now investigating consistence with EU law of the Cypriot plan taking into account conceivable encroachment procedures,” Wigand said.