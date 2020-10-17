Ronaldo out in the open line with Italian games serve over wellbeing rules

Vincenzo Spadafora said on Thursday the Juventus forward might have encroached the principles by flying back to Italy from public group obligation in Portugal after he tried positive for the infection recently.

Be that as it may, in a web-based media post on Friday, Ronaldo hit back and said he had gotten everything done right.

“A men of their word here in Italy, whose name I won’t notice, said I didn’t comply with the convention – that is just obviously false,” said Ronaldo in an Instagram post from his Turin manor, where he is in isolate and asymptomatic.

“I followed all the conventions and I will keep on following them, my soul is clear…. All that I did was approved.”

The 35-year-old Ronaldo tried positive for on Tuesday while he was with the Portugal crew and flew in a personal luxury plane the next day.

“They said I violated Italian law and various things… everything lies, I did everything appropriately,” he included. “We did everything the correct way – leaving the (Portugal) group, noticeable all around rescue vehicle, showing up in Turin… I didn’t have contact with anybody.”

Spadafora later answered in a meeting with the Italian news organization Ansa.

“The popularity and aptitude of specific players doesn’t qualifies them for be self-important, discourteous to the foundations and to lie,” he said.

“Unexpectedly, the more notable you are, the more you should feel the duty of speculation before talking and setting a genuine model.

“I’m not going to proceed with this issue always,” he included. “I’m not discussing it again and I rehash my desire that every individual who has tried positive recoups rapidly.”