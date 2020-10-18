DSCC stops drive to eliminate overhead web, TV links until November

The activity has been required to be postponed until November. It came following a day after web access suppliers and link administrators paddled back on their danger to uphold an every day three-hour blackout over the plans.

A trade off was reached in a gathering between Dhaka South Mayor Sheik Fazle Noor Taposh, Internet Service Providers Association and Cable Operators Association of Bangladesh on Sunday.

Addressing columnists after the gathering, Taposh stated, “No overhead links in the city of Dhaka South will be chopped down from today. It was chosen at our gathering that they [internet and satellite TV providers] would move the wires underground at their own cost and quickly eliminate the hanging wires.”

“They have given us a pledge to lay the links underground by November. That is the reason we won’t bring them down pushing ahead.”

So as to encourage the exchange of links underground, the city organization has additionally allowed to burrow its streets, as indicated by Taposh. The city organization will later complete the fixes at its own cost.

ISPAB President MA Hakim stated, “From today, we will bring down the overhead links and start crafted by interfacing it underground. I trust this will be finished by November.”