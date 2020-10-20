Bangladesh water transport laborers picket over compensation, security

The development of payload vessels was halted in the early long stretches of Tuesday according to the prior declaration following a ‘fizzled’ meeting with the vessel proprietors, said Shah Alam, leader of Bangladesh Water Transport Workers’ Federation.

Around 20 little and huge payload vessels in various pieces of the nation, including Narayanganj, Chattogram, Khulna and Mongla, are under the strike, he told bdnews24.com on Tuesday.

“We haven’t got any affirmations from the proprietors yet. Around 200,000 specialists are partaking in the strike. They have been shaping human chains, holding parades and yelling trademarks since the morning.”

The strike was brought before the Department of Labor base camp in Dhaka on Oct 13.

The proprietors along these lines assembled a conference with the agents of the disturbing specialists to examine their requests on Monday.

“We had raised our requests during meaningful conversations with the proprietors. Yet, they didn’t acknowledge any of our requests. Thus, we needed to continue with the strike,” said Alam.

The laborers likewise organized a comparable development in November a year ago. That development was later stopped after the laborers were given ‘affirmation.’ But our requests were eventually not met, said laborers.

Different requests remember halting blackmail and theft for vessels, giving arrangement letters to laborers, giving character cards and administration books to laborers and guaranteeing social wellbeing of laborers.