PM Hasina calls for ‘moral news-casting’

PM Sheik Hasina has focused on the requirement for moral reporting as she asked columnists to saddle the soul of energy and work towards the government assistance of the individuals.

Hasina settled on the decision at a function denoting the silver celebration of the Dhaka Reporters Unity by means of videoconference at Gonobhaban on Sunday.

Reviewing her dad, Bangabandhu Sheik Mujibur Rahman’s contribution with the week after week Millat, Daily Ittehad and Daily Ittefaq just as the establishing of the Daily Banglar Bani, Hasina underlined her liking with the columnist network as his little girl.

Tending to journalists, Hasina stated, “You should work dependably, spurred by energy, and think about the government assistance of the individuals.”

Executive Sheik Hasina joins the silver celebration festivities of Dhaka Reporters Unity by means of video gathering. at Gonobhaban, Oct 25, 2020. Photograph: PID

Many media reports have supported crafted by the administration, the Awami League boss stated, including: "Papers report on different episodes and on numerous events, we have quickly followed up based on these reports to remain by numerous powerless individuals. We can cure numerous bad behaviors and deal with the offenders."

“Your reports are useful to us along these lines. I might want to thank you for the occupation you do notwithstanding confronting numerous dangers. Likewise, I would ask you not to deliver any report that can make disarray among the individuals.”

The Bangladesh chief encouraged columnists to keep away from ‘unscrupulous’ reporting.

“Exploitative legislative issues yield nothing for the country, the Father of the Nation consistently said that. Likewise, unscrupulous reporting never carries any advantage to the nation. Or maybe, as a rule, it harms society,” she said.

“There’s a rule for majority rule government and for reporting. We can resolve numerous issues in the event that we remember these two,” she included, while asking columnists to work in accordance with these standards.

The administration “never puts any obstructions” on columnists from distributing any news, said Hasina, including Bangbabandhu made ready for a free press in the nation after autonomy.

“After the development of Pakistan, everybody moved to Bangladesh and the Daily Ittefaq was established. Bangabandhu was truly associated with it. He established another paper called Notun Din for the Awami League and later the Weekly Banglar Bani in 1961.”

“I see myself as an individual from the writer network as the girl of Bangabandhu Sheik Mujib,” Hasina said.

Portraying the paper as a ‘refection of the general public’, Hasina said columnists ought to be guided by energy and support humankind.