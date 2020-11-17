Force blackout hits Sylhet after substation disappointment

Around 2,000,000 individuals are without power in Sylhet Division after a fire broke out at a framework substation in the city disturbing a transmission line.

The fire moved through the PDB’s 33 kV lattice substation in Kumargaon region of Sylhet city around 11am on Tuesday, said Shawkat Ali Joardar of the nearby fire administration office.

Two transformers were scorched in the fire, said Mokammel Hossain, boss specialist of the turn of events and dispersion division of the Rural Electrification Board in Sylhet. The fire has influenced a transmission line to the public matrix, which upset force gracefully, he said.

Asked how the fire began, Mokammel Hossain stated, “There are numerous boards in the substation. We can’t affirm where the fire began.”

Notwithstanding, he said the fire had caused “impressive harm” to the substation and an advisory group would be shaped to investigate the reason for the fire.