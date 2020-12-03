Munira and Shahrear made president, Secy of EEC-JU

JU correspondent:

A youth development based organization at Jahangirnagar University, E-Business and Entrepreneurship Club (EEC-JU) formed 11 membered extended executive body for the next one year.

Munira Ferdous and Muammar Shahrear of Institute of the university’s Information Technology (IIT) were made president and general secretary respectively, a press release signed by the office secretary of the organisation said.

Founder of the organisation Musfiqul Islam announced the new executive body at the annual symposium program on Thursday evening, held at a virtual media amid the coronavirus pandemic, the release added.

Meanwhile, director of the university’s Teachers Students Center Prof. Alamgir Kabir, Prof. Mesbahuddin Sarker, director of IIT and Prof. Bashir Ahmed who teaches Government and Politics at the university, former leaders of the organisations spoke on the occasions among others.

Others office bearers are Tiluttoma Khan Rajib as Vice-President, Tayeba Bashar as joint secretary, Afsana Akter as treasurer, Pintu Goala as organizing secretary, Noshin Nawal as Public Relations affair secretary, Khadizatul Kobra Sauda as communication executive and Rafsun Mehraj as Corporate Relations affair secretary at the committee.