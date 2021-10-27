The best cheap car insurance in Idaho

Car insurance in Idaho is very affordable — the average Idaho driver will pay just $678 annually for car insurance, according to the Insurance Information Institute. Compared to the national average of $935 per year, car insurance in Idaho is the most affordable in the US.

Car insurance companies consider your location, age, gender, and driving record to calculate rates for premiums. Other factors like credit score, marital status, vehicle type, previous coverage, and miles driven can all play a role in the amount you’ll pay for coverage.

Even though auto insurance costs aren’t high in Idaho, there are still big opportunities to save by shopping around and comparing coverage beyond the premium, or the amount you’ll pay for coverage. There are a few companies that provide some of the more affordable plans in the state to help you get started with your research.

Minimum car liability insurance requirements in Idaho

Liability coverage is required by law. If you’re involved in an accident, liability insurance covers damage you cause to the other vehicle, driver, and its passengers. If you finance or lease your car, your lender probably requires comprehensive and collision coverage.

The two main components of liability insurance are bodily injury and property damage, which most states require. Liability insurance also includes uninsured motorist and underinsured motorist coverage, to protect you when an at-fault driver hits you and they have no coverage, or not enough coverage.

Idaho requires bodily and property coverage, according to the Insurance Information Institute. Idaho’s minimum liability requirements are 25/50/15, which means up to $25,000 of injury protection for each person involved in an accident, up to $50,000 worth of injuries per incident, and up to $15,000 of property damages per incident.

Best cheap car insurance in Idaho based on credit score

Consumer Reports compiled a list of all car insurance pricing formulas from all companies in every state. It used an average single adult driver to find the best pricing in each state, and found that three companies came out on top for three different credit levels. Here are the three best companies and their average price for coverage:

Best car insurance for Idaho drivers with a clean record

For a driver in Idaho age 25 or older with no accidents and one vehicle, the following companies provide the best average rates:

*USAA is only for active military, veterans, and their families.

Above data obtained from Savvy, based on 540 policyholders in the state of Idaho

Best car insurance for Idaho drivers with one or more accidents

For a driver in Idaho age 25 or older, with one or more accidents and one vehicle, the following companies provide the best average rates:

Above data obtained from Savvy, based on 540 policyholders in the state of Idaho

Average premiums for seniors and teen drivers in Idaho

The table below shows the average senior and teen drivers can expect to pay in Idaho. Because teen drivers are new drivers with little driving history and more prone to accidents, their rates are high. Most insurance companies offer discounts to teen drivers for good grades or taking driving safety classes.

Senior drivers typically see an uptick in car insurance premiums as they age, but not as much of an increase as new or teen drivers. If you’re still driving in your 60s and 70s, there are ways to negotiate cheaper auto insurance rates, like pay-per-mile usage.

Data provided by Goosehead Insurance

Idaho car insurance rates by city

Below is the estimated average annual premium of auto insurance policies per household in Idaho’s most populous cities:

Data from S&P Global Market Intelligence

Best car insurance in Idaho based on customer satisfaction

Customer satisfaction with car insurance providers may factor into your decision. According to J.D. Power, a consumer research company that surveys customers, these are the top car insurance companies in the Northwest region (which includes Idaho):

GEICO

PEMCO

Region Average

Progressive

The Hartford

Liberty Mutual

Safeco

State Farm

Allstate

Farmers Insurance

Travelers

American Family

Most popular car insurance companies in Idaho based on market share

The following are the most popular car insurance companies in Idaho, based on the percentage of insured Idaho drivers who use them:

*USAA is only for active military, veterans, and their families.

Data from S&P Global Market Intelligence

Who gets the best car insurance in Idaho?

Those who get the best car insurance rates are going to be those who have the best credit, as the average premiums above show. But there are several other factors that can change the way that an insurance company will price your premium, including your age, gender, the type of car you drive, and even where you live in Idaho.

But, that’s not to say that there aren’t other ways to lower your car insurance premiums. Working to raise your credit score could be a big help when it comes to paying less for coverage. Another great way to save is to shop around — every insurance company prices policies differently, and no two policies are the same.

When you’re shopping for car insurance, you’ll want to get quotes from several different car insurance companies and compare them. Don’t just look at the premium, either — consider the amount of coverage and the types of coverage listed on your quote. Remember, you’re looking for the most coverage for your money. And, don’t forget to look at the deductible, or the amount you’ll pay out of pocket if you get into an accident.