The best cheap car insurance in Louisiana

Louisiana is the most expensive state for car insurance in the US, according to the Insurance Information Institute, with the average driver spending about $1,443 per year on premiums.

Auto insurance costs can vary widely from person to person. Car insurance companies consider your location, age, gender, and driving record to calculate rates for premiums. Other factors like credit score, marital status, vehicle type, previous coverage, and miles driven can all play a role in the amount you’ll pay for coverage.

The best way to get a good deal on car insurance is always to shop around. It’s important to make sure that you’re getting the best deal for you, so you’ll want to get several quotes from different companies and compare them.

Minimum car liability insurance requirements in Louisiana

Liability coverage is required by law. If you’re involved in an accident, liability insurance covers damage you cause to the other vehicle, driver, and its passengers. If you finance or lease your car, your lender probably requires comprehensive and collision coverage.

“Louisiana remains among the most expensive states for car insurance because of a number of factors, including a high rate of uninsured drivers as well as a high rate of auto litigation,” writes The New Orleans Advocate.

The two main components of liability insurance are bodily injury and property damage, which most states require. Liability insurance also includes uninsured motorist and underinsured motorist coverage, to protect you when an at-fault driver hits you and they have no coverage, or not enough coverage.

Louisiana requires bodily and property coverage, according to the Insurance Information Institute. Louisiana’s minimum liability requirements are 15/30/25, which means up to $15,000 of injury protection for each person involved in an accident, up to $30,000 worth of injuries per incident, and up to $25,000 of property damages per incident.

Best cheap car insurance in Louisiana based on credit score

Consumer Reports compiled data from all auto insurance companies in every state, and looked at how their algorithms price premiums. It worked out the average premium for a single driver with three different credit types in Louisiana, and found that these three companies had the best rates for each credit category.

Best car insurance for Louisiana drivers with a clean record

For a driver in Louisiana age 25 or older with no accidents and one vehicle, the following companies provide the best average rates:

*USAA is only for active military, veterans, and their families.

Above data obtained from Savvy, based on 1,343 policyholders in the state of Louisiana

Best car insurance for Louisiana drivers with one or more accidents

For a driver in Louisiana age 25 or older, with one or more accidents and one vehicle, the following companies provide the best average rates:

Above data obtained from Savvy, based on 1,343 policyholders in the state of Louisiana

Average premiums for seniors and teen drivers in Louisiana

The table below shows the average senior and teen drivers can expect to pay in Louisiana. Because teen drivers are new drivers with little driving history and more prone to accidents, their rates are high. Most insurance companies offer discounts to teen drivers for good grades or taking driving safety classes.

Senior drivers typically see an uptick in car insurance premiums as they age, but not as much of an increase as new or teen drivers. If you’re still driving in your 60s and 70s, there are ways to negotiate cheaper auto insurance rates, like pay-per-mile usage.

Data provided by Goosehead Insurance

Louisiana car insurance rates by city

Below is the estimated average annual premium of auto insurance policies per household in Louisiana’s most populous cities:

Data from S&P Global Market Intelligence

Best car insurance in Louisiana based on customer satisfaction

Customer satisfaction with car insurance providers may factor into your decision. According to J.D. Power, a consumer research company that surveys customers, these are the top car insurance companies in the Southeast region (which includes Louisiana):

Farm Bureau Insurance TN

Erie Insurance

Alfa Insurance

GEICO

Auto-Owners Insurance

North Carolina Farm Bureau

Kentucky Farm Bureau

Region Average

Progressive

Allstate

Safeco

State Farm

Farmers Insurance

National General

Nationwide

Travelers

Liberty Mutual

MetLife

Most popular car insurance companies in Louisiana based on market share

The following are the most popular car insurance companies in Louisiana, based on the percentage of insured Louisiana drivers who use them:

*USAA is only for active military, veterans, and their families.

Data from S&P Global Market Intelligence

Who gets the best cheap car insurance in Louisiana?

The person who gets the best car insurance rate in Louisiana is going to be someone who has a great credit score, according to Consumer Reports’ calculations above.

While it might be worth working to raise your credit score before getting your car insurance, it’s also a good idea to shop around to see who offers the best rate for you.

You’ll want to get several quotes, and compare them to see which offers the best premiums and more. You’ll also have to look past the premium to find the best coverage — consider the different coverage types and each of their respective limits, and what the deductible will be that you’ll have to pay out of pocket if you get into an accident.

Shopping around can help you to find the best rate for your specific situation, and might help you save a few dollars in the process, too.

